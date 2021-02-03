Tips for running in cold weather

How to run in cold weather

Finding the motivation to run during the winter months is challenging, especially with frosty mornings and dark evenings. Furthermore, the shorter days decreases the amount of daylight available to break a sweat during winter, making it even more difficult to fit a jog in during a busy day.

Understandably, the treadmill can seem much more appealing, but with the right preparation, there’s no reason you can’t continue outdoor running through the winter.

These practical tips will help you out while braving the cold air, snow, and ice.

Find a waterproof shoe with good grip

Running on icy terrain is no fun — it slows down your pace and without the right gear can be dangerous. The easiest way to avoid slips and falls is by investing in a pair of running shoes with excellent grip.

In the colder weather, it is easy for shoes to become damp, be it from puddles of rain or ice and melted snow, so finding a waterproof shoe is important. Salomon’s Trail Running Shoes offers a sturdy grip and Gore-Tex technology to ensure your feet stay dry. A pair of waterproof socks are perfect for an added layer of protection. After all, nobody wants a good run ruined by cold and soggy feet.

Utilize light layers

What you wear on a cold outdoor run is crucial.

It’s easy to assume you need much warmer clothing normally than you would while exercising, so as a general rule of thumb, dress as though it is 10 to 15 degrees warmer than the actual temperature. The body warms up quickly on a run, so if the temperature is 30 degrees outside, it will feel about 40 to 45 degrees shortly after you start running.

Wearing light layers provides the option to remove clothing if you do get too warm and ensure that you won’t overheat a few miles in. Always start with a tight thermal base layer that you can add extra clothing on top of. Under Armour’s long-sleeve men’s and women’s tops are ideal because they are lightweight and offer insulation.

Wear a hat and gloves

When outside on cold days, your extremities are most likely to feel the effects of the low temperatures.

Gloves are a must-have, particularly if you are running in sub-zero temperatures. Touchscreen gloves, like these ones from Vbiger, will allow you to use your favorite running app or music without your fingers freezing.

Most of a person’s body heat is lost from their head, so wearing a hat when you’re pounding the pavement is an easy way to retain your natural body heat. Just as with your layered clothing, a hat is easy to remove and small to carry if you become too warm.

Don’t forget to hydrate

Most of us know that hydration is essential when exercising — dehydration will negatively impact your running performance. However, without the heat or sweat of the summer months, it can be easy to forget to hydrate properly or not realize that you are dehydrated. Bringing a small water bottle with you, especially when running long distances, will keep you feeling your best.

Focus on your breathing

Breathing difficulties is one of the biggest issues faced by runners over the winter months as many find the cold air aggravates their lungs. If you don’t have any pre-existing conditions affecting your breathing, then running in sub-zero temperatures is not considered dangerous, but there are some ways you can avoid irritating your lungs while running during the winter.

Inhaling through your nose and exhaling through your mouth is the breathing method recommended by experts to minimize irritation or coughing.

Another tip is to purchase a neck gaiter that covers your nose and mouth; this will warm up the air you breathe in and ease its harshness. We love the gaiter by Cooloo because it is soft and adjustable.

Get changed quickly post-run

Just as you warm up very quickly when beginning a run, the opposite applies when you are finished.

The body cools down quickly after exercise, and prolonged exposure to the elements means that it is easy to catch a cold once you’ve completed your run. A hot shower is the best way to properly warm up but bringing a running backpack with a dry change of clothes with you if you are finishing your run far from home is always a good idea.

Heather Roy is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

