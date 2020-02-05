Tips for busy people who want to try Whole30

So you've decided to try the Whole30 one-month elimination diet. It's a tough month, but if your experience is anything like mine, you'll be happy you did it.

An elimination diet is a great way to tune into your body's response to certain foods.

By eliminating food groups like dairy, legumes, soy, grains, and of course alcohol, you'll gain a better understanding of which foods you can process well and which you're better off banishing from your plate.

We know that Whole30 can seem daunting, especially for busy people who may not know what to expect life to throw at them tomorrow, let alone 30 days from now. That's why I've made a list of everything that helped me not only survive but thrive on Whole30.

Getting started

One of the most difficult parts of Whole30 is getting started. It can be difficult to imagine cooking three square meals a day without any of the usual no-brainers, like cereal, sandwiches, and pasta. We'd suggest planning out your first week of meals and filling your kitchen with a lot of Whole30 compliant options.

The Whole30: The 30-Day Guide to Total Health and Food Freedom: $16.45 at Amazon

Before you embark on Whole30, I'd recommend reading at least the first two parts of this book, "Welcome to the Whole30" and "Everything You Need to Know." I also found the shopping list on pages 192-193 incredibly helpful when preparing for the weekly grocery run. My favorite recipe in the book is the classic chili. I liked to add a couple poblano peppers for a little extra veg.

NZ Home XL Insulated Reusable Grocery Bags: $15.99 at Amazon

Before you start Whole30, it's a good idea to purge your refrigerator and pantry of non-approved items, like ice cream, processes snacks, peanut butter, and wine. Once that's done, it's time to go grocery shopping. These insulated grocery bags from NZ Home are great for transporting all the fresh veggies and organic meat you'll be eating on Whole30 from the supermarket to your fridge, no matter how long the commute.

Meal prep

Whether it's the roasted veggies that spice up your salad at lunch or the hearty stew you come home to at night, efficient meal prep will be your best friend on Whole30.

Instant Pot DUO60 Electric Pressure Cooker 6-Qt: $79 at Amazon (was $99.95)

If you're new to cooking or don't have a lot of time to make elaborate meals, I'd suggest investing in the Instant Pot. This machine can do everything from cook ribs to make soups, and a heck of a lot in between. Its 6-quart capacity means it's great for making big batches you can enjoy all week.

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron 1-Qt. Round French Oven: $149.99 at Macy's (was $221.99

If you're a seasoned home cook who knows a dutch oven will have a place on your stovetop well after Whole30 is over, I'd suggest taking investing in an enameled cast iron dutch oven from Le Creuset. It's perfect for making Whole30 approved soups and stews and for braising meat, plus it makes an attractive addition to any kitchen.

Pyrex Meal Prep Simple Storage Glass Rectangular and Round Food Container Set 18-Piece: $25.99 at Amazon (was $44.99)

When you're meal prepping, it's a good idea to have some easily reheatable containers on hand. I like that this 18-piece set from Pyrex comes with multicolored lids so you can easily find the container you're looking for in a full fridge. If you're planning on using these to carry your lunch, as I often do, make sure to take precautions and keep the container upright at all times. You don't want salad dressing or pasta sauce seeping into your work bag.

Be prepared

You never know what a new day will hold: a crazy morning with no time for breakfast, an unexpected late night at the office, or even both. When you're on Whole30, it's especially important to have a couple tricks up your sleeve. It's also a good idea to scope out the convenience stores and restaurants near your office and home for Whole30-compliant options so you know where you can grab food if you get desperate.

Larabars Banana Bread (Pack of 16): $13.66 at Amazon

The Whole30 guide recommends Larabars as an emergency snack or a travel food but warns not to use them to curb sugar cravings. I found these bars helpful when I needed something to tide me over. They don't have enough protein to keep you full for long. On the plus side, Larabars are very easy to find. Just make sure you read the ingredient list and ascertain there are no non-approved ingredients like peanuts or added sugar.

RXBAR Blueberry Protein Bar (Pack of 24): $38.88 at Amazon

In a pinch, I would sometimes make a meal out of an RXBAR and an apple. Unlike Larabars, RXBars have around 12-14g of protein, which goes a long way when you're trying to quiet a growling stomach if you have to eat breakfast on the way to work or lunch at your desk. The Blueberry, Mixed Berry, and Lemon flavors are Whole30-compliant.

Cooking tips

Unless you're lucky enough to have a Whole30-approved restaurant on your block -- you never know, so definitely do some Googling -- Whole30 will require you to brush up on your cooking skills. Luckily, the Whole30 guidebook has an extensive section on the fundamentals of cooking, including comprehensive charts on cook times for everything from brussels sprouts to poultry. Here is the cookware I found surprisingly helpful during Whole30.

Lodge 13.25" Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet: $39.90 at Amazon

Prior to Whole30, I was always a little wary of cooking with a cast iron skillet. I didn't understand how to keep it clean and my stainless steel frying pan seemed so much easier to use. But, since starting Whole30, I found my cast iron skillet to be my most versatile piece of cookware. One night it's roasting a whole cauliflower in the oven, and the next it's searing chicken breast on the stovetop.

Fullstar Mandoline Slicer Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer: 19.99 at Amazon

Even if you're not a pasta person on a normal day, during Whole30 it can taste really good to have a carby, pasta-like dish without breaking your diet. This 6-in-1 Mandoline Slicer and Spiralizer will serve you well during your month of clean eating, whether you're slicing veggies for a salad or spiralizing zucchini for a veggie pasta night.

PriorityChef Knife Sharpener for Straight and Serrated Knives: $14.95 at Amazon (was $15.95)

Whole30 requires some serious prep, and chances are this is the most action your knives have seen in a while. I found the PriorityChef Knife Sharpener kept my knives in reliably good condition throughout my Whole30 experience. Just remember to wash and wipe off the knife after sharpening and before meal prepping.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker: $59.99 at Amazon (was $89.99)

If you think a month without alcohol will be challenging for you, I'd suggest investing in a SodaStream ahead of time. Soda water is a refreshing drink that can easily be dressed up with a sprig of mint or squeeze of lemon juice to help quench your thirst. Plus, it's much more affordable that buying by the can.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.