Tips for building the best TV room

There was a time when a home was designed to welcome guests. If visitors stopped by, the owner had a flow of rooms - the parlor, the dining room, the drawing room - that were used to receive and entertain guests.

Nowadays, a home is a more private space.

Its function is to meet the needs of the individuals who live there. Instead of a room reserved for conversing with travelers, today's home might include a gym, a bar, an office (or two), a playroom for the kids, and that all-important playroom for the adults: the TV room.

Apart from the bedroom or a work-from-home office, the TV room is where many of us spend most of our time. Here are some tips for turning your TV room into your dream den.

Best TV room setup

This is the TV room, so the focal point of the room should be a top-quality TV. The furniture should be comfortable and it should face your TV so you don't have to hold your head at a cramp-inducing angle for hours at a time while binge-watching half a season of your favorite show.

Ideally, the TV should be at eye level while you're sitting down. However, if you have a recliner, having a slightly raised TV may be easier on the neck. Your TV also needs to be large enough so you can easily see it - that includes being able to read the closed captioning - and modern enough so it can connect to the latest device, whether it's a Sony soundbar and subwoofer or a Roku.

How to make your TV room like a theater

There are many rooms in your house where you want to show off your flair for color and design, but the TV room shouldn't be one of them. When you go to a movie theater, it's a distraction-free environment that lets you focus on the picture and sound. If you're after the best theatrical experience, strive for the same effect in your home. Besides keeping all distracting artwork from the walls near your TV, a little-known secret is to keep the decor to darker colors, especially on the TV wall, so your focus is only drawn to one thing: the TV itself.

How to organize your TV room

Clutter is accumulative decor that detracts from every room. In the case of a TV room, which is typically dark, it can be a safety hazard as well. To keep your TV room as unstressful and safe as possible, strive to keep the space free from clutter. Besides picking up after yourself, consider hiding cables with a paintable TV cord concealer and getting furniture that serves a dual purpose, like a storage ottoman, to stash items.

Best TV room recliner

The modern-day equivalent of a throne is a recliner. Nothing signifies luxury like lounging around in a chair bed. The only way to take it up a notch is if your recliner has a built-in massager. Pampering yourself in a heated full-body massage chair is one way to assure that you'll never want to leave your TV room. Not even to sleep!

Best TV room additions

There are only two reasons to pause a show: a bathroom break or to replenish your refreshments. If you add a mini-fridge and a portable pantry - preferably one that can house a conveniently sized compact microwave - to the furnishings of your TV room, you'll cut your need for breaks in half.

If your TV room is humid or tends to have a lingering odor, you may want to consider adding a dehumidifier and/or an air purifier. Obviously, you won't want these items on while you're watching that blockbuster in surround sound. The trick is running them when the room isn't occupied so you will have a much more enjoyable experience when it's finally time to relax.

Best TV room decor

While clutter and distractions might not be the best in a TV room, it should still have some kind of personal touch, something that provides comfort. That something could be a soft rug that feels like heaven on your feet or plants added in the corners of the room to freshen the air. For some people, all it takes to feel cozy and grounded is a plush throw blanket.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.