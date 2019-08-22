Time to upgrade your mattress? Brands are competing for Labor Day

Everyone needs a mattress, and what you choose will have a major impact on your daily life. A restful night's sleep is invaluable, which is why a quality mattress is a crucial -- and financially significant -- investment.

If you need an excellent mattress but don't want to strain your budget, Labor Day is a great time to save. We sorted through the best mattress deals and compiled this list of recommendations.

All of the following sale prices use a queen bed as the standard for comparison, so keep that in mind if you're looking to fit a bed of a different size.

The whole package: Cocoon by Sealy

A mattress is only one part of the equation when it comes to the perfect sleeping setup; pillows and sheets also play a critical role in comfort. Cocoon has you covered with everything you need for bedtime bliss, because their Labor Day bundle offers 25% off their Chill Mattress with a free sheet set and two pillows included. If it's time for a total bed upgrade, you can get this mattress set now for just $697.50.

The environmentally-friendly choice: Molecule

For the eco-minded, Molecule promises green production practices -- reducing emissions by 97% compared to standard manufacturing. You can be environmentally and budget-friendly when you shop Molecule's Labor Day deal. With the code LABOR20, you'll get 20% off sitewide, and each mattress includes a sustainably made sheet set. With this sale, you can get a basic queen mattress for $787.52, saving $179.80 on the mattress and $219 on the free sheet set.

For those who toss and turn: Puffy

Do you sleep in several positions? The Puffy spinal alignment feature ensures a good night's sleep whether you find yourself laying on your back, side, or stomach. These mattresses offer a wide array of features, and they have been highly rated by thousands of customers. When you take $300 off for their Labor Day deal, you can get a queen Puffy Mattress for only $850 -- a solid deal for the quality you're getting.

Take your pick: Helix Sleep

With so many available features to choose from, it can be difficult to know what type of mattress is right for you. If you're not sure what's best for you, Helix's sleep quiz can help you determine which of their options will most align with your sleeping habits. During their Labor Day sale, you'll get $100 off the mattress of your choice with code LD100. You can get any of their standard queen mattresses for $895 during this sale, and you'll also get two free Dream Pillows when you order.

For the memory-foam enthusiast: Nectar

If you're in the market for memory foam, Nectar is offering $100 off mattresses for Labor Day plus two free memory foam pillows with each purchase for a net savings of $175. This is one of our favorite medium-firm memory foam mattresses, and the pillows can be adjusted to your desired level of firmness via their removable foam stuffing. During this sale, you can get a great deal on a full memory foam setup with a queen mattress and pillows for $699.

If you need support: Dreamcloud

DreamCloud's Luxury Hybrid Mattress promises to support your sleeping form with eight layers of carefully crafted premium materials. If support is an important piece of criteria in your mattress search, this is a top-notch option. If you aren't sure about the level of sleeping support that's right for you, DreamCloud offers a 365-night trial period, one of the longest trial periods on the market. Right now, the $200 Labor Day discount puts the queen mattress at only $999.

Relieve back pain: Level

For those who struggle with back pain and stiffness, it's important to find relief when you're trying to sleep. Level's Sleep Mattress is chiropractor- and doctor-recommended, guaranteed to reduce pain and improve sleep quality. Finding respite from chronic pain is priceless, but you can get this mattress for just $999 -- at a savings of $200 -- when you buy with the code LaborDay.

For the buyer on a budget: Allswell

For those shopping on a budget, Allswell offers mattresses and bedding at an entry-level price that are great for those furnishing their first home or apartment. These already affordable mattresses (their basic option starts at $345) are discounted 15% for Labor Day when you use the code BESTREVIEWS15 at checkout. This code goes into effect on Aug. 25 and won't last long, so take advantage of the savings while they last.

A hybrid deal: Leesa

Starting on Aug. 26, Leesa is offering $250 off their hybrid mattresses. A "hybrid" mattress uses a combination of spring and foam, providing you both support and comfort. You can make use of all corners of this mattress thanks to the spring base layer, and the memory foam top contours to your body. During the sale, you can grab a queen hybrid mattress for a discounted price of $1,500.

Buy locally: Amerisleep

As you might have guessed from the name, all of Amerisleep's mattresses are manufactured in the U.S., so if buying locally made products is a priority for you, take a look at their options. They offer mattresses of varying firmness for all types of sleepers, and starting on Aug. 26, you'll get $200 off any mattress of your choosing during their Labor Day event when you use the code LD200.

A low-pressure choice: Purple

Everybody is different. The Purple Mattress is engineered to fit comfortably to whatever body lays on it, and it calls itself the "world's first no-pressure mattress," meaning it eliminates pressure points and promotes airflow using its patented Smart Comfort Grid. Queen mattresses start at $999, and if you purchase now, you'll also get two free pillows (valued at $198) as well as a sheet set.

For the top-of-the-line buyer: TEMPUR-PEDIC

If you're looking for the pinnacle of mattress comfort and quality, then you're looking for a TEMPUR-PEDIC. These mattresses are a substantial investment, ringing in at over three times the cost of other mattresses on the market, but it's a well-known and well-respected brand for a reason. Labor Day is the time to buy if a TEMPUR-PEDIC is on your wishlist, because the $300 discount won't come around again soon.

For specialized mattress needs: Saatva

Saatva offers a wide selection of luxury mattresses, whether you're looking for coil support, memory foam, customizable adjustments, durability, or something else. No matter what you want out of your mattress, you can likely find an option that meets your criteria. All these are $100 off for Labor Day.

