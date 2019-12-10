The time to shop for gifts online is now — start with these deals

Only 10 days until Christmas means there's time to shop, but the window of opportunity is coming to a close.

If there are people you still need to get a gift for or if you're realizing you left someone off your list, there's no need to venture out in holiday traffic to find them the perfect present.

There are still discounts available on products that will arrive before the big day if you order now, so whether you're shopping for your grandparents, your kids, or anyone else, you can get them something they'll want.

Take a look at these significant sales on some items that we love from retailers we trust. Prices and availabilty are subject to change.

Echo Show 5: $59.99 at Amazon (was $89.99)

When it comes to wireless, voice-controlled entertainment, the Echo Show 5 offers the best of both worlds. That's because, in addition to notable sound quality, it boasts a vivid screen for watching your favorite news channels, sports events, movies, and more -- all in a trim, space-saving design.

Echo Input: $9.99 at Amazon (was $34.99)

Do you already have a smart speaker that sounds great but doesn't have Alexa built-in? The Echo Input can add voice control capability to just about any wired or Bluetooth speaker. And at a 71% savings, this smart device is too good to pass up.

Racheal Ray Cucina 12-piece Set: $128.89 at Amazon (was $360)

Whether you're shopping for someone who just moved into a new home or looking to restock your kitchen, purchasing pots and pans in a set is the way to go. Features like PFOA-free non-stick surfaces, durable lids, a limited lifetime warranty, and a price that's reduced by 54% make this set an unbeatable deal.

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $129 at Amazon (was $199)

A home security system doesn't have to be difficult or expensive. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 installs in minutes and keeps watch over your property 24/7 with reliable motion detection. It can also be programmed to send alerts for added peace of mind even when you aren't at home.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-quart Stand Mixer: $199.99 at Amazon (was $399.99)

The iconic stand mixer by KitchenAid a frequently requested gift among avid cooks, and we found a noteworthy deal on the 3.5-quart model that puts the price at almost 50% off. Though smaller than the standard option, this appliance comes with enough features and power to fit most home cooks' needs, plus it's super easy to store.

Playstation 4 Pro 1 TB Console: $309.99 at Amazon (was $379)

From kids to grown-ups who love to get lost in fast gaming action, the Playstation 4 Pro is the console to get. It offers fast performance and vibrant 4K image quality that makes playing the top games enjoyable for all ages.

Samsonite Spin Tech 4.0 Luggage Collection: $139.99 -- $199.99 at Macy's (was $280 -- $400)

With strong hard-side construction and spinning wheels, bags in the Spin Tech collection are made to hold up to the rigors of travel. You can choose from a 20-, 25-, or 29-inch bag, or get the entire set for the frequent traveler in your life and save an impressive 50% off the usual prices.

Snaptain A15 Foldable FPV WiFi Drone: $89.99 at Amazon (was $209.99)

A drone makes a great gift for a kid or an adult because it's both challenging and fun to fly. This affordable model is currently marked down $120, and it has a lot of user-friendly features for the price, including a wide-angle camera, built-in WiFi, and voice command controls via its own app.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Stick Vacuum: $399.99 at Amazon (was $599.99)

This Dyson vacuum offers the same strong suction that consumers expect of the brand in a trim, lightweight build that's easy to move around the house. The lack of cord adds to the convenience of this powerful cleaning machine.

Galaxy Tab 6: $549.99 at Amazon (was $649.99)

If someone on your list wants a new tablet, you can save $100 on the Tab 6 when you shop at Amazon. You can customize this top-selling tablet with choice of color and storage capacity and give a tech gift that's sure to impress.

The Frame 65-inch QLED Art Mode Smart TV: $1,799.99 at Samsung (was $2,799.99)

The Frame TV by Samsung is so beautiful and modern, you may want to treat yourself to this awe-inspiring gift. Not only does it deliver immersive picture quality, but looks good on your wall if you switch on Art Mode when you aren't watching your favorite shows, movies, or sports. Regardless of who you buy it for, now is the time while it's $1,000 off at Samsung.

Best of Dermstore Professional: $49.99 at Dermstore ($200 value)

We love popular beauty products for the same reason consumers do -- they work. Dermstore offers a sampling of best-selling items available at a discount in one kit. You'll find an exciting collection of serums, creams, peels, and more packed in a convenient carrying bag.

Armarkat 65-inch Cat Tree: $64.28 at Chewy (was $91.99)

Your cat may be fascinated by your Christmas tree, but this particular tree is built with their feline instincts in mind. He can climb, scratch, hide, and nap on its five tiers that provide ample opportunities to explore without involving your holiday decorations.

MAC 13-piece Taste of Stardom Mini Lipstick Set: $74.50 on Macy's ($168 value)

Everyone has a friend or family member who won't leave the house without a bold lip. This collection contains 12 mini tubes in gorgeous colors by MAC, a makeup designer that's renown for its long-lasting lip colors. Glittery storage pouch included.

All-new Echo: $79.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

The fan-favorite Echo smart speaker has been revamped to emit room-filling sound powered by Dolby. It can easily pair with other Echo speakers and has Alexa to find just what you want to hear when you want to hear it. Pre-order now -- it's in stock on Dec. 21, just in time for Christmas.

ALPS Mountaineering Phenom 3: $99.99 at Backcountry (was $279.95)

This little tent has a lot to offer for anyone who likes to get away and enjoy nature. It has room enough for three campers and is rated for three-season camping, which makes it a win-win for friends who love to explore and sleep under the stars.

Glitter Twist-front Sheath Dress: $101.25 at Macy's (was $135)

If you have big New Year's Eve party plans, this dress is designed to hit the town thanks to the body-hugging fabric that's infused with shimmer. The twist-front style gives it a flattering fit, and it's available in a wide range of sizes.

Men's Greyson Logo-print Field Backpack: $207.99 at Macy's (was $278)

For the Michael Kors fans on your holiday list, take a look at the 25% savings on fashions and accessories by the top designer at Macy's. We love this men's backpack adorned with the MK logo and features a stylish exterior that looks professional enough to be carried to the office or important business meetings.

Apple iPhone 7: Free with a new line at Verizon (retail value $349.99)

Have you been thinking about switching to Verizon as your mobile carrier? 'Tis the season, as you can score an iPhone 7 at no additional cost. This phone has features fans love about iPhone, including an amazing camera and crisp, clear display. But hurry, because just like the holiday season, this deal won't last long.

