TikTok bans ‘deepfakes,’ partners with U.S. government to fight misinformation ahead of 2020 election

As TikTok’s popularity continues to grow around the world, the Chinese-owned platform rolled out a series of steps Wednesday to try to curb misinformation ahead of the November election. The new rules include a ban on “synthetic or manipulated content,” also known as “deepfakes,” that misleads users in a way that could cause harm, according to a statement by Vanessa Pappas, general manager for TikTok’s U.S. operations.