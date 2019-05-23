Three best women’s multivitamins

Few women have a perfect diet that delivers all of the essential vitamins and nutrients. That's where women's multivitamins come in. Packed with everything needed for the body to function at an optimal level, multivitamins are useful for individuals who may not be getting everything they need through food.

In particular, vegetarians, vegans, and those with other dietary restrictions may find it difficult to get the right amount of nutrients from their everyday meals. What's more, when there's little time for meal planning, multivitamins are a quick and convenient way to give your body what it needs. Women's multivitamins include vitamins and minerals that may be lacking in a woman's diet, such as calcium and vitamin D. Our top choice from Garden of Life also includes probiotics to further enhance the body's performance.

Considerations when choosing women's multivitamins

Food first

A healthy, varied diet is the first step in achieving proper nutrition. A multivitamin won't help you outrun lousy eating habits. Think of your daily multivitamin as a failsafe instead of a cure-all.

Important vitamins and minerals

The most common women-specific ingredients in multivitamins include folic acid, vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, and iron. Products with added ingredients like probiotics aid with digestion, but these also typically cost more -- 50 cents per capsule or greater.

Dietary restrictions

If you have allergies or a particular dietary regimen you must follow, inspect the ingredients list on your multivitamin bottle carefully. Gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan multivitamin options exist, though specialty vitamins of this sort are typically on the higher end of the price spectrum.

Format

Capsules are easy to find and quick to ingest. They're tasteless, too, which is helpful if you have a sensitive palate. Both liquid and chewable multivitamins are a suitable alternative for those who cannot comfortably swallow capsules. Watch out, however, because chewables often contain added sugar.

Dosing

More isn't necessarily better. Watch out for multivitamins that offer megadoses of vitamins and minerals that exceed the FDA's daily recommended value. Expect to pay more for high-dose multivitamins. Talk to your doctor if you're concerned about whether you're getting the right amount of vitamins and minerals. A blood test can show whether you're experiencing a deficiency, though it's important to note that not all deficiencies are caused by malnutrition. Digestive diseases and other conditions may prevent proper absorption of nutrients. A multivitamin is useless if your body cannot correctly absorb vitamins and minerals.

Prenatal vitamins

Multivitamins for pregnant women help keep baby and mom healthy during gestation. Folic acid is essential vitamin for expectant mothers. It's recommended that even women who are trying to conceive consume at least 400 micrograms of folic acid per day (and up to 800 mcg). B12 is another essential vitamin for pregnant women that aids in the development of the fetus. Those who are expecting also have slightly higher daily iron needs.

FAQ

Q. Are there any side effects to taking multivitamins?

A. An oft-complained about side effect of taking multivitamins is constipation. Other digestive issues are also possible, such as diarrhea and indigestion. Some side effects may only last a short while as your system adjusts to taking a daily vitamin. It's also possible to take too much of a certain vitamin or mineral. Consuming too much iron, for instance, may cause liver damage.

Q. Is taking more than the recommended dose dangerous?

A. Avoid taking high doses of supplements. Some vitamins and minerals may be toxic in high doses and cause unwanted side effects. Overconsumption is also the ideal way to waste your money. If you consume too much of a particular vitamin or mineral, it will leave your body via your urine.

Q. Will multivitamins help me lose weight?

A. No. Multivitamins are designed to supplement a regular diet; they're not intended to promote weight loss. If you're browsing multivitamins and come across promises of weight loss, be wary. A multivitamin cannot help you shed weight.

Women's multivitamins we recommend

Best of the best: Garden of Life Vitamin Code Women Raw Whole Food Multivitamin

Our take: The best option for vegetarians and those with digestive issues who may benefit from the product's added probiotics.

What we like: These non-GMO multivitamins are specially made to promote increased absorption, and they feature enzymes and probiotics that encourage gut health.

What we dislike: The higher cost.

Best bang for your buck: Vitafusion Women's Gummy Vitamins

Our take: A yummy chewable for the capsule-averse. Suitable for those with celiac disease.

What we like: Tastes great and is easy to chew. Includes antioxidants, and the gummies are gluten-free.

What we dislike: Gummies sticks to teeth and contain sugar.

Choice 3: Rainbow Light Vibrance Women's Multivitamin Plus Balance and Energy

Our take: An excellent organic multivitamin option for those with sensitive stomachs.

What we like: Added ingredients like spirulina aid in maintaining energy throughout the day and help soothe upset stomachs.

What we dislike: Expensive.

