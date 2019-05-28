Three best weightlifting gloves

Weightlifting offers health benefits no matter how frequently you're lifting. Whatever your exercise style, weightlifting gloves can protect your wrists and hands and prevent calluses. Many gloves offer more protection than wrist wraps, since they can support the wrists while protecting the rest of the hand. By relieving pain and pressure from the hands, you can lift heavier weights at higher reps -- because your hands shouldn't stop you from hitting your limits.

Weightlifting gloves come in different styles. Some cover the whole hand and fingers, while others cover only the palms. Palm pad designs can be used in place of lifting straps and tend to focus pressure on the base of the hand rather than the wrist. No matter your exercise style, there's a pair of weightlifting gloves that will enhance your experience and performance. In fact, we think that the easy-to-remove leather Elite Gym Gloves spotlighted in this article are the very best.

Considerations when choosing weightlifting gloves

Choosing a style

Each weightlifting style requires a certain type of glove for ideal comfort. You should also consider your hand size and how sweaty your hands tend to get while working out.

Minimal grips are lightweight and open in design, which makes them a good choice for crossfit and light weightlifting. Palm pads with wrist wraps feature a pad, often leather, that wraps around the other side of the bar so your fingers wrap around to grip the pad. This works in place of lifting straps and is good for lifting heavier weights. Gloves with wrist wraps may come in different styles and shapes. The extra wrist support makes these great for anyone lifting heavy weights.

No matter what style you settle on, make sure the size is right for you. Check reviews to see whether the gloves' sizing is accurate.

Padding

Note the thickness of the pads and where they are located. Too much padding may take away your sense of control, while not enough can hurt your hands. Finding the right amount of padding for your personal preference is an important consideration.

Material

Weightlifting gloves are often made of neoprene, Lycra, or leather. Each material has its own limits in terms of durability, and some may be more or less flexible or supportive. Leather tends to be the most durable and will also shape itself to fit your hands over time. You should also consider the ventilation, warranty, and ease of removal.

Price

Weightlifting gloves can be found for as low as $2 to $10, but with cheaper gloves comes cheaper materials that may not last as long or provide the protection you need. A decent pair of gloves can be found for $10 to $35 that will suit most people's needs, even if you're doing serious lifting.

FAQ

Q. Can weightlifting gloves be used with machines?

A. Absolutely. They will still offer protection for your hands and wrists, and the knurling is less likely to cause calluses if you wear gloves.

Q. How do I wash my gloves?

A. Most gloves can be washed in the washing machine, but any gloves can be washed by hand. You may want to turn them inside out to really get at the insides. Letting your gloves air-dry is the best way to help them maintain their shape.

Weightlifting gloves we recommend

Best of the best: Grip Power Pads Elite Gloves

Our take: Supportive, durable, and easy to remove, it's hard to beat these Grip Power Pads gloves.

What we like: The soft leather is of excellent quality, and the 25-inch wrist wraps provide support for comfort and safety. The gloves are easy to remove with pull tabs, and they can be worn for long stretches without discomfort.

What we dislike: There may be a slight chemical odor at first, but this dissipates over time.

Best bang for your buck: Grip Power Pads Cobra Grips Pro Weightlifting Gloves

Our take: These inexpensive gloves offer an alternative to lifting straps with a simple and open design.

What we like: The Cobra design keeps your hands cool and fingers free. Your wrists are protected, and the pressure is focused on the base of your hand rather than your wrist.

What we dislike: The design may not work for everyone, but these come at a great price.

Choice 3: Fit Active Sports Ventilated Weightlifting Gloves

Our take: These gloves are lightweight and comfortable, and the price undercuts the competition.

What we like: The breathable design keeps your hands from getting clammy, and the palm-covering design is comfortable. The wrist straps provide decent support.

What we dislike: Heavy lifting may start to wear these gloves out faster than expected.

