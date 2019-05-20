Three best ultrasonic pest repellers

An ultrasonic repeller is an electronic device that emits a sound to scare away pests from your home and yard. The sound is in a range beyond human hearing, but it disorients pests and makes them uncomfortable, so they do not want to stay. These pest repellers may plug into a regular household outlet or take batteries. Some include nightlights.

Many users like the fact that these devices are chemical-free. They see them as a more humane option that is also cleaner and safer than other pest eradication methods. Notably, unlike a spray, powder, trap, or pellet, an ultrasonic pest repeller does not always deliver immediate results. Patience is needed, and results are usually seen over time. If you're looking to get rid of rats then you'll want to consider our top pick from CLEANRTH.

Considerations when choosing ultrasonic pest repellers

Before you buy, you need to know where you want to use the repeller and what kind of pests you are hoping to deter. These devices can control insects as small as ants and animals as large as deer. Some have a wide range that covers many pests; others do not work on larger animals.

If you want an ultrasonic pest repeller for your yard, make sure the unit can handle bad weather, and keep in mind that an exterior pest problem could potentially move inside. We advise covering your interior areas first; you can then add outside units as needed.

Check the expected square footage of coverage for any repeller you're considering. It is not unreasonable to need more than one unit to cover your house or yard, particularly if obstructions like walls or furniture block the sound.

Price

A basic set of ultrasonic pest repellers can be found for as little as $3 to $4 per unit. These entry-level models are likely to have a lower range and may not be rated for outdoor use.

If you're willing to spend $10 to $20 per unit, you're more likely to find models with an electromagnetic pulse function and a wider frequency range.

High-end models range from $20 to $50. These products stand out for their ability to repel larger animals, such as squirrels and rats. They may have more than one emitter speaker, providing a better coverage area.

FAQ

Q. Will I be able to hear the sound of an ultrasonic pest repeller?

A. No. These devices emit a high-frequency sound (or a range of sounds) that are inaudible to the human ear. They are designed to confuse insects and rodents enough that they do not want to stay around your home. A good range on an ultrasonic repeller is 20,000 KHz to 60,000 KHz.

Q. Will this device bother my pets?

A. These units are safe for kids and the environment. They are generally even safe for the pests you are trying to drive away. The goal is a home where you and your family are the only living creatures around.

Unfortunately, an ultrasonic pest repeller may not be the best choice for a home with pets. Theoretically, dogs and cats should not be able to hear the sound. However, some still do. If you have caged animals, such as rabbits or guinea pigs, they will likely be distressed by the noise. Fish and reptiles are unlikely to be bothered.

Best of the best: CLEANRTH Advanced Ultrasonic Rodent Repelling System

Our take: Drive pests away with powerful ultramagnetic waves.

What we like: It has a good range and is a strong deterrent, particularly against rats.

What we dislike: Effects are not immediate, and a few users felt it irritated their dogs.

Best bang for your buck: VEPOWER Electronic Ultrasonic Pest Repeller (6-Pack)

Our take: This is a good value on a set of units, which can help you effectively cover your entire home.

What we like: Each device covers up to 1,600 square feet. Does a great job on common pests like ants and mice. Doubles as a night light.

What we dislike: You really need one for each room because the ultrasonic sound doesn't go through walls. It can also be hindered by curtains and furniture.

Choice 3: MaxMoxie Ultrasonic Pet Repeller

Our take: These repellers are effective at keeping insects at bay, including bed bugs and mosquitoes.

What we like: This device changes frequency, which is helpful at keeping pests away over a longer period of time. It is small and uses very little electricity. It covers a large area of 1,200 square feet. It plugs directly into an outlet and includes a nightlight.

What we dislike: It doesn't handle larger rodents like rats very well.

Karen Ridder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.