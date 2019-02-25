Three best stick vacuums

A vacuum cleaner is an essential tool if you want to keep your home clean. Traditional vacuums are usually heavy and bulky, though, which makes them difficult to move from floor to floor. A stick vacuum, on the other hand, offers a lightweight design that's easy to maneuver around your home while still keeping your floors dirt-free.

But with so many stick vacuums available, it can be difficult to choose the best one for your cleaning needs. You need to figure out whether you prefer a corded or cordless model, as well as whether a brush or brushless vacuum is the right fit for your home. We've created this handy shopping guide so that you'll have all the tips you need to find the ideal stick vacuum.

Considerations when choosing stick vacuums

Corded vs. cordless

Stick vacuums are available in both corded and cordless models.

Corded stick vacuums must be plugged into an outlet. You may need to stop in the middle of vacuuming to move the plug to a new outlet in order to reach all the rooms in your home. But a corded model usually offers better suction and weighs less than a cordless model with batteries. It often has a longer lifespan, too.

Cordless stick vacuums run on batteries, so there's no cord to limit where you can move the vacuum as you're cleaning. But the battery can make the vacuum heavier than a corded model, and the suction is usually less powerful. You also get a limited run time with a cordless stick vacuum. You may need to stop in the middle of vacuuming to recharge the battery if you have a large space to clean.

Brush vs. brushless

Some stick vacuums have a brush, which draws dirt and debris inside. Other models are brushless and use suction to capture dirt from your floor. Brushless stick vacuums usually work best on hard floors. Stick vacuums with a brush can be used on both carpet and hard floors.

If you decide on a stick vacuum with a brush, check that it has at least an 18-volt motor so that its suction is powerful enough. You should also be able to turn the brush off so as not to scratch the floor if you use the vacuum on hardwood surfaces.

Features

Weight

One of the main selling points of stick vacuums is their lightweight design. Some weigh as little as four pounds, while others can weigh over 10 pounds. For the easiest-to-handle model, opt for a vacuum that weighs no more than six to eight pounds.

Easy canister removal

Unlike traditional vacuums, which often have a bag to collect dirt, a stick vacuum has a canister that gathers the dirt that you pick up. You need to empty the canister once it's full, so it's best to choose a model with a canister that's easy to take out of the vacuum and empty. Keep an eye out for canisters that can be released with the simple press of a button.

Easy filter cleaning

Stick vacuums feature filters to trap all the dirt particles that are picked up. Choose a model with a filter that you can easily remove and clean or replace when necessary. If you have pets or allergies, a stick vacuum with a HEPA filter is your best bet to get rid of the most common allergens.

Convertible design

Some stick vacuums convert to a hand vacuum by detaching the cleaning head from the body or handle. This is a convenient option for cleaning stairs, furniture, and other small areas around the home, and it keeps you from having to buy two different vacuums.

Accessories

For the most versatility, choose a stick vacuum that includes accessories to make cleaning even easier. Many models feature a crevice tool that works well for cleaning furniture and other tight spaces. You can also find options that include a brush for pet hair, a brush for dusting, and an extension tube.

Price

Stick vacuums generally range from $15 to over $200. Entry-level corded stick vacuums with limited suction power and few extra features usually run from $15 to $40. If you want a cordless model with effective suction and extra features, you can expect to pay between $40 and $100. For increased suction power, plenty of extra features, and accessories, you'll usually spend between $100 and $200.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a stick vacuum as my main vacuum?

A. It depends on how powerful the model you choose is, what type of flooring you have, and how large an area you have to clean. A stick vacuum is usually best for quick cleaning jobs and touch-ups on hard flooring. If you have deep-pile carpeting or a large home, you'll probably want a traditional upright or canister vacuum to pair with it.

Q. What features make a stick vacuum easier to store?

A. Look for a model with a handle that folds down so that it's easy to fit in a closet or beneath furniture. Some cordless styles come with a recharging station that allows you to mount the vacuum on the wall to save space.

Stick vacuums we recommend

Best of the best: Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: This powerful, effective cordless model is the best stick vacuum available.

What we like: It boasts a lightweight design and quiet operation. This stick vacuum converts to a hand vacuum and includes a wide array of accessories. It offers extremely strong suction and up to 40 minutes of run time on each charge.

What we dislike: It's much pricier than other options.

Best bang for your buck: Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: A high-quality stick vacuum at a budget-friendly price.

What we like: This stick vacuum offers strong suction considering its weight and long battery life.

What we dislike: It doesn't include very many accessories.

Choice 3: VonHaus 2-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner and Handheld Vacuum

Our take: A solid corded stick vacuum that comes at an affordable price, though accessories cost extra.

What we like: It easily converts to a hand vacuum, and the canister is a good size.

What we dislike: Accessories don't come with the vacuum.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.