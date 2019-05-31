Three best salad spinners

When you imagine tucking into a salad, you probably think fresh and crisp, not soggy and slightly wilted. A salad spinner dries your salad after washing so it isn't soggy and helps you keep those greens deliciously crisp.

When picking out a salad spinner, check that it has a large enough capacity to meet your needs. Also look for other handy features, such as locking lids, vented bowls, and non-slip bases. Our top salad spinner is made by OXO, an established and trusted brand known for producing quality products.

Considerations when choosing salad spinners

Capacity

It's important to choose a salad spinner with an appropriate capacity to fit your requirements. If you regularly cook for four to six people, you need a large salad spinner that holds enough lettuce to feed you all. On the other hand, if it's just you or you and one other person eating salad, a smaller option will suffice.

Method of operation

Not all salad spinners operate in the same way. The majority of salad spinners either have a handle you turn to set the inner basket spinning, a large push button, or a pull cord, but you can occasionally find other options. No one method of operation is better than the others, so choose the one that works best for you.

Material

The majority of the time, both the inner basket and the outer bowl of a salad spinner are made from plastic. As such, you might choose a model that's BPA-free. You can also find a small number of salad spinners with outer bowls made from either glass or stainless steel.

Features

Non-slip base

Some salad spinners feature rubber feet or other rubber parts on the base to help keep it still on the countertop. This makes a salad spinner easier to use, preventing it from sliding all over the place.

Vented bowl

You can find salad spinners with vented outer bowls so the water runs straight out of the bowl once it has been spun from the salad. Some people like the convenience of vented bowls, but others find them restrictive because you can only use them over the sink or on the draining board without making a mess.

Locking lid

A locking lid prevents the lid from flying off the top of your salad spinner due to centrifugal force. It can also help keep any extra salad fresh in the fridge if you don't want to use it all right away.

Price

You can find basic salad spinners for as little as $10 to $15, but these are often flimsy or awkward to use. Mid-range models in the $15 to $25 range tend to be easier to use with larger capacities. The best salad spinners cost between $25 and $40. In this price range, a salad spinner is sturdy and excellent at getting salad dry without damaging it.

FAQ

Q. Can you use a salad spinner for anything other than spinning salad?

A. There are all kinds of kitchen tasks you can do with a salad spinner when you're not using it to dry lettuce. You can use the inner basket as a colander to drain items or wash vegetables. The outer bowl is perfect for proofing dough or for using as a serving bowl as long as it isn't vented.

Q. Can a salad spinner be too powerful?

A. Yes, if a salad spinner spins too quickly, the force can damage herbs and delicate salad greens, such as watercress or pea shoots. Some models spin more quickly than others and some let you control the spinning speed.

Salad spinners we recommend

Best of the best: OXO Good Grips Green Salad Spinner

Our take: A well-made and easy-to-use salad spinner -- simply press down to start spinning and touch your finger down to stop.

What we like: Non-slip base prevents bowl slipping during use. Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Large capacity.

What we dislike: Large size makes it difficult to store.

Best bang for your buck: Progressive Salad Spinner

Our take: With one long handle and one short turning handle on the top to make it spin, you can easily hold the whole unit with one hand and spin with the other.

What we like: Dual draining spouts make it easy to pour away the accumulated water. Suitable for both left- and right-handed users. Affordably priced.

What we dislike: Small capacity.

Choice 3: IKEA TOKIG Salad Spinner

Our take: This compact salad spinner is great for anyone who likes to keep it simple. Getting it spinning is a bit of a workout.

What we like: Extremely durable despite the low price. Keeps salad fresh in the fridge for a few days. Outer bowl can be used for serving.

What we dislike: Can be hard to hold it in place and spin it, especially with wet hands.

