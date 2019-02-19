Three best luggage sets

A good luggage set should be versatile enough to keep your belongings organized and tidy through any type of travel. Many sets include a carry on piece you can use for a short weekend or business trip and at least one larger bag for a longer vacation. Most sets contain two to four hard-sided or soft-sided bags. Though purchasing a set of luggage may cost more upfront than buying a single suitcase, it may be a better economical choice overall.

Considerations when choosing luggage sets

The first feature to evaluate when shopping for a new luggage set is size. A good luggage set will offer several bag sizes. Offerings range from a small duffel to a large suitcase designed to hold clothing for a week or more. A toiletry bag or garment bag (designed for hanging clothing) may also be included.

If you are looking for wheeled luggage, you should know that there are two types of wheels. The first is the recessed roller wheel, which allows you to tilt and pull the bag on two wheels. The second is the spinner wheel, which works well on smooth surfaces (like an airport floor) but might be more difficult to maneuver over rough terrain.

The interior design of your luggage is another important detail. Extra pockets on the interior or exterior can make a bag more useful.

Luggage set prices range between $100 to over $1,000 with the majority of well-made sets costing several hundred dollars. The main difference between the highest and lowest offerings is quality, although you'll also pay more for a set with a name brand and/or more pieces.

FAQ

Q. How do I decided if I want a soft- or hard-sided set of luggage?

A. It all depends on your needs, particularly how you travel, where you travel, and how often you travel. While hard-sided luggage is heavier than its soft-sided counterpart, it does a better job of protecting your belongings against snow, rain, and the regular bumps and jostles that luggage endures. If you travel often, a hard-sided luggage set would likely hold up longer than a soft-sided set. That said, soft sided luggage has been popular for a long time, and soft suitcases can compress to save space when not completely full.

Q. How do I know if a bag will be able to serve as a carry on for an airplane?

A. Most airlines have posted regulations regarding maximum sizes for carry on luggage. A general size limit is 22" x 14" x 9", but this won't apply to all situations. It is wise to check your specific airline for size guidelines before you pack.

Luggage sets we recommend

Best of the best: Samsonite/Winfield 2

Our take: A heavy-duty set of luggage that is worth the slightly higher price.

What we like: Does not weigh a lot for a hard-sided luggage. Spinner wheels make it easy to move. Bag can pop back into place if it gets dented.

What we dislike: Spinner wheels are good for airports but can break off over rough terrain, and they take up more space for car travel.

Best bang for your buck: American Tourister/Luggage AT Pop 3 Piece Spinner Set

Our take: If you are looking for a good value on a decent set of luggage, this American Tourister is a good option.

What we like: Bags are expandable. Comes in several colors to make them easy to spot in airports. Good pocket storage. Soft-sided yet also padded to protect your belongings.

What we dislike: The largest bag is a little too big to be practical for some travel situations and may garner extra fees on an airline.

Choice 3: Steve Madden Luggage/4 piece Spinner Suitcase Collection

Our take:This set includes more pieces than many other options. It is well-made and looks good.

What we like: Spinner wheels work well for airports. Pieces can store inside each other. The satchel-style bag works well. The lining on all of the bags is nice and comes with ample pocket space.

What we dislike: The bags do not come with locks.

