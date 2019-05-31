Three best laser hair removal systems

When compared to other hair removal methods, laser hair removal is far more appealing for lots of people. Shaving and tweezing are time-consuming tasks with fleeting results. Waxing may produce longer-lasting results, but it's quite painful. Hair removal creams sound easy enough but are often messy, smelly, and harsh on sensitive skin.

Laser hair removal is relatively simple and produces long-term results. The best part is you can skip the expensive salon trip by investing in an at-home laser hair removal system. With so many systems on the market, it can be difficult to find the best one for you. We love the Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x both for its amazing results and its FDA stamp of approval.

Considerations when choosing laser hair removal systems

Safety

As with any at-home treatment, safety needs to be the number-one priority. Always check that your system has been FDA approved. It's also important to meticulously read and follow directions to avoid any user-error injuries.

Laser vs. IPL

Most at-home laser hair removal systems actually use a process called intense pulsed light, or IPL. These IPL treatments do not provide permanent hair removal. However, with continued use, they can dramatically decrease the number of hairs your produce. Lasers use a beam of light on a singular wavelength, while IPLs use multiple wavelengths. Generally speaking, IPLs target large areas of the body quicker than lasers.

Hair type

At-home laser hair removal systems tend to work best on those with fair skin and dark hair. The more contrast between your skin and hair, the better. Some systems even have skin sensors that will evaluate your skin and hair to determine if they are suitable for treatment.

Treatment window

"Treatment window" refers to the area of the hair removal tool where the laser or light is released. A large treatment window allows you to quickly remove hair from legs, chest, and back, while a smaller window provides precision and detail around bikini lines and upper lips. IPLs usually have a large window.

Display

High-end systems will likely have an LED display screen. While this feature isn't exactly necessary, it can be a big help if you're new to laser hair removal. The screen will notify you about things like battery level, cartridge replacement, and pulse duration.

Power levels

Adjustable power levels are a feature you shouldn't go without. Typically, models have three to five different power settings. Some areas of your body will require a higher setting, but it's smart to start on the lowest setting and work your way up as needed

Price

At-home laser hair removal systems can cost anywhere from $150 to $500. The price tag seems steep, but even the higher-end models are cheaper than consistent salon visits, which can cost upwards of $400 per session.

Tips

Before performing laser hair removal, you first need to prep your skin. The area should be freshly shaven to give the laser easy access to the root of each hair. Never use laser removal if you have a fake tan, as the two may not react well.

Your skin requires some care after the treatment as well. Gently exfoliate the treated areas two to three times a week to remove any remaining dead hair cells. A soothing aloe gel should be applied to relieve the area of any pain or burning.

FAQ

Q. Does laser hair removal hurt?

A. You will experience some pain. The level of pain is different for everyone, but most agree that laser removal hurts more than shaving but less than waxing.

Q. How effective are laser hair removal systems?

A. On average, people see results within the first two to four weeks of initial treatment. After continued use, you'll only need to perform touch-ups every six to 12 months.

Laser hair removal systems we recommend

Best of the best: Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x

Our take: Widely regarded as one of the best at-home systems, the Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x is worth the investment.

What we like: Unlike other at-home options, this laser works efficiently on coarse hair. By using the same laser technology as the dermatologists, this hair removal unit produces permanent results with continued use.

What we dislike: The battery could last a little longer, especially considering the high price of this unit.

Best bang for your buck: Remington iLight Pro

Our take: You can achieve salon-like results at a fraction of the cost with the Remington iLight Pro.

What we like: iLight technology works quickly, so you'll see significant hair reduction after just three treatments. The system comes with four replacement bulbs and plugs into the wall, so you never have to remember to charge it.

What we dislike: Like most systems, the iLight Pro performs poorly on white, gray, and blonde hairs.

Choice 3: Braun Gillette IPL 5001

Our take: Use this product to achieve quality hair removal from a brand that is known and trusted.

What we like: FDA-approved system is safe to use on your face. Advanced IPL technology provides quality results. We also loved the included razor.

What we dislike: Not effective on light or red hair.

