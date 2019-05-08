Three best jogging strollers

Just because you have a baby or toddler to care for doesn't mean you need to give up on your jogging or running. A jogging stroller lets you safely and easily take the baby with you while you exercise.

With their three wheels, jogging strollers are easier to maneuver at a fast pace, plus their lightweight design makes them easier to push. You'll need to consider a range of factors when selecting a jogging stroller, including the wheel size, suspension, and seat. Our guide has all the details, including our picks for the best jogging strollers on the market. We picked our favorite stroller because it's not only comfortable for the baby but also easy to maneuver for the user.

Considerations when choosing jogging strollers

Wheel size

Larger wheels help a jogging stroller roll smoothly over rough terrain. If you only ever jog on paved pathways or sidewalks, then wheel size isn't much of a concern. On the other hand, you'll need to choose a jogging stroller with large wheels if you frequently jog on trails.

Fixed vs. locking front wheel

It's important that the front wheel of a jogging stroller is in a locked forward position when you jog because it stops you from veering off or accidentally losing control, which could cause you to roll into the road. Some jogging strollers have completely fixed front wheels, whereas others have locking front wheels that can either be locked in place or unlocked to swivel when you're not jogging. The latter option makes it easier to use your jogging stroller for everyday use, but it's not necessary if you only intend to use the stroller for jogging.

Suspension

Some high-end jogging strollers have full suspension systems, whereas others simply rely on large, air-filled tires for shock absorption. A stroller with suspension will give your child a smoother ride, particularly if you regularly go off-road.

Seat

Seats on jogging strollers are often slightly reclined as your child may feel unstable being pushed at speed in an upright position. A large number of strollers have a range of reclining positions, and some can even be fully reclined to a flat position, which is great for naps. The seat should also feature a secure safety harness to keep your little one secure.

Features

Sun canopy

A sun canopy keeps the sun off your infant while you're out and about. They can also keep a light rain off your child, though they're generally not fully waterproof. Look for a large, adjustable canopy.

Hand brakes

Some jogging strollers have hand brakes in addition to standard foot brakes. These give you slightly more control over your stroller and can stop it from running away from you when jogging in hilly areas.

Drink holder

It's important to stay hydrated while exercising. A drink holder gives you easier access to your water bottle, so you won't need to stop and search for it.

Price

Basic jogging strollers cost as little as $50 to $100. These are fine for occasional use, but serious runners might want more. Plus, they generally can't tackle rougher terrains. Mid-range models cost around $100 to $300. There are some excellent jogging strollers in this price range that should suffice for the majority of users. If you want a top-notch option that's great for off-roading but also highly maneuverable for general use, you'll need a high-end model. Expect to pay $300 to $600 for the best jogging strollers.

FAQ

Q. Are jogging strollers compatible with infant car seats?

A. Many, but not all, jogging strollers are compatible with infant car seats, which is essential if you want to jog with a young baby who's under the minimum weight requirement for the stroller. However, some jogging strollers are only compatible with a particular car seat brand, and some require a separate adapter, so check the details before you buy.

Q. My partner is much taller than me--is there a jogging stroller that will suit both of us?

A. Yes, pick a jogging stroller with an adjustable handlebar that can accommodate both tall and short users.

Jogging strollers we recommend

Best of the best: Thule Urban Glide 2 Jogging Stroller

Our take: Yes, it's pricey, but this high-end jogging stroller handles superbly and gives your baby a smooth ride.

What we like: Integrated hand brakes are great for hills. Easy-recline seat with secure harness. One-handed folding system.

What we dislike: Some buyers find it tricky to assemble.

Best bang for your buck: Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Stroller

Our take: If you're looking for an affordable jogging stroller, this is an excellent option, but don't expect all the bells and whistles of high-end models.

What we like: Large wheels are great for rough terrain. Integrated cup holders help you stay hydrated.

What we dislike: Can be difficult to fold.

Choice 3: BOB Revolution Flex Duallie 2.0 Jogging Stroller

Our take: The perfect choice for anyone who needs a double jogging stroller. Surprisingly maneuverable considering the size.

What we like: Adjustable handlebars suit parents of all heights. Loads of storage space. Large ventilated sun canopies.

What we dislike: Too costly for some.

