Three best headphones

Headphones are frequent must-haves for consumers and business professionals alike. If you want to rock out to music on your iPhone without interrupting others, headphones can help you do just that. Or, if you need to edit an important audio presentation on your computer, headphones can help you listen closely and stay focused on the task at hand.

The BestReviews team understands the importance of finding the right pair of headphones. To help you streamline your headphones search, we're here to provide insights into some of the best headphones on the market today. That way, you can quickly and easily find headphones that you can enjoy both now and in the future. Bose sets the standard for quality headphones, and our top choice is some of their best-sounding headphones ever.

Considerations when choosing headphones

Your personal needs should dictate what kinds of headphones you buy. For instance, if you want headphones that will allow you to take your video gaming to new heights, shop for headphones designed specifically for gamers with a microphone. If you're worried about hearing background noise when you use your headphones, noise-cancelling headphones may be ideal.

There are several factors to consider as you check out headphones.

Size and style: Earbuds and headphones are not the same. Earbuds fit inside the bowl of the ear or extend into the ear canal, whereas headphones fit over the ear. Additionally, earbuds tend to be more portable than headphones.

Sound quality: Corded headphones typically provide superior sound quality over cordless varieties. In that same vein, earbuds often deliver inferior sound quality to headphones.

Construction: Earbuds tend to wear down much faster than headphones. Still, top-notch headphones may last only a few years. Keep in mind that headphones constructed from memory foam, metal, and other premium materials are generally more expensive than other models.

Features

Microphone: Some headphones include a microphone so you can wear your headphones while you complete calls on your cell phone.

Noise cancellation: Most earbuds lack noise-cancellation capabilities, but many headphones do offer adjustable noise cancellation, so you can use them to block out external noise.

Bluetooth: Wireless headphones can usually be paired with multiple Bluetooth devices at the same time.

Controls: Certain headphones are equipped with voice, bass/treble, and various controls on the device itself. Other headphones include an audio-control collar that you can wear around your neck.

Price: The price of headphones ranges from $5 to $500, but even expensive headphones offer no guarantees. Many headphones priced from $25 to $50 perform consistently. If you want headphones that provide above-average sound quality, look somewhere between $50 and $250.

Other important details

Dust and moisture can negatively impact the performance of headphones. You can use a soft brush or cloth to remove dust, dirt, and other debris. Warm, soapy water may be used to wash your headphones, but avoid getting any metal components wet. It's also a good idea to pick up a storage case for your headphones to protect them when they are not in use.

FAQ

Q. What determines the comfort and fit of headphones?

A. The comfort and fit of headphones varies based on a number of factors.

Ear cup extension: The center of headphone ear cups should fit comfortably over your ears without being fully extended.

Clamping force: The ear pads should deliver an even amount of clamping force across all contact points.

Ear cup movement: Headphones with ear cups that rotate laterally and vertically offer the flexibility for adjustments any time you choose.

Q. What is considered a strong range for wireless headphones?

A. Bluetooth-friendly wireless headphones often have a range of about 32 feet. As such, these headphones may be great choices to wear if you are cleaning a room in your home or office, watching TV, or talking on your cell phone.

Comparatively, some wireless headphones feature a range up to 150 feet. These headphones deliver a signal that travels through walls without interruption, allowing you to listen to music, podcasts, and more in different rooms.

Q. Do headphones require batteries?

A. Not necessarily. Bluetooth headphones usually include a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts between 25 and 30 hours on a single charge. Conversely, some headphones require batteries to power noise-cancellation capabilities. With these headphones, you will need to use two or more AA or AAA batteries to take advantage of the headphones' noise-cancellation capabilities.

Headphones we recommend

Best of the best: Bose QuietComfort 35

Our take: These headphones are produced by a globally recognized brand and deliver excellent sound quality in just about any environment.

What we like: The headphones offer multiple levels of noise cancellation. They work well in conjunction with Amazon Alexa and are easy to pair with a Bluetooth device.

What we dislike: These headphones are pricey in contrast to other noise-cancelling headphones.

Best bang for your buck: Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Our take: For those who want noise-cancelling headphones at a budget-friendly price, these headphones offer an outstanding option.

What we like: These over-ear headphones are designed to fit men, women, and children comfortably. They deliver up to 80 hours of battery life.

What we dislike: The plastic construction gives the headphones a cheap, flimsy appearance.

Choice 3: Sennheiser RS 165 RF Wireless Headphones

Our take: These wireless headphones deliver amazing sound quality and offer a terrific choice for people dealing with hearing loss.

What we like: Range is up to 100 feet. Easily connect the headphones to an entertainment system in just seconds. Bass-boost listening mode gives added power.

What we dislike: Headphones are bulky and less than ideal for use during workouts.

