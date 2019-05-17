Three best gas lawn mowers

An attractive lawn can really round out a house, but it won't mow itself. If you have grass, you're going to need a dependable way to deal with it, and a gas-powered lawn mower is one of the best types of mowers for cutting grass. Gas lawn mowers are available in a variety of sizes and offer a range of features to help you manage lawns of all sizes and types. Use this guide to find the best gas lawn mower for your needs. It outlines what you'll need to consider when shopping for gas mowers and includes our three favorite models. Our top pick is a Husqvarna gas lawn mower that offers the power and all-wheel drive to tackle pretty much any lawn you throw at it.

Considerations when choosing gas lawn mowers

Drive controls

Depending on the gas lawn mower you select, you'll have a number of options, from bars to levers, that you can use to control the speed of the mower. Try to find controls that are ergonomic and comfortable to use.

Deck size

The larger the deck, the more grass you can mow at a time (and the less time it will take you). The standard deck size for gas lawn mowers is 21 to 22 inches.

Engine size

Measured in cubic centimeters (cc), the range in engine size for gas lawn mowers is 140cc to 190cc. The larger the engine, the easier it is to mow hilly lawns or those with tough or long grass.

Assembly

Is the gas lawn mower ready to go right out of the box, or will you need to spend some time putting it together? Know how difficult an assembly you're facing before you buy a mower.

Features

Drive

Your drive choice for gas lawn mowers is between simple push mowers and self-propelled ones. Whereas push mowers are best for smaller and flatter patches of grass, self-propelled mowers are much easier to use on hilly or problematic lawns.

Height adjustment

With height adjustment controls, you can raise or lower the deck of your gas lawn mower, which determines the height of the cut grass. Some mowers have levers on each wheel for adjusting, while others use just one or two levers to adjust the whole deck.

Start

The majority of gas lawn mowers use a pull string to start, often coupled with a priming button. Search for a model that promises one- or two-pull starting. For easier starting, go with a mower with an electric start.

Washout port

You should be rinsing grass clippings from the undercarriage of your mower after every mow, and a washout port allows you to easily do this with a garden hose without having to turn the mower over.

Price

The price range for gas lawn mowers is typically between $250 and $400. At the lower end, you'll find simple push mowers best suited to small, flat lawns. You'll pay more for advanced features, more power, and all-wheel drive.

FAQ

Q. What are the discharge options for gas lawn mowers?

A. Discharge, or what happens to the grass after it is cut, is handled in one of three ways. Either the clippings are collected in a bag behind the mower (not available on all mowers), propelled out the side, or finely mulched under the mower. Mulching and side-discharge are generally considered to be healthier for the lawn.

Q. What is the best type of self-propelled mower?

A. That depends on your lawn. Self-propelled mowers are available in three different drive types. Front-wheel drive is standard and best for flatter lawns. Rear-wheel drive provides more traction for uneven lawns. All-wheel drive provides the best traction and is best for lawns that are hilly or more difficult to mow.

Gas lawn mowers we recommend

Best of the best: Husqvarna 21" 163cc Briggs & Stratton Walk-Behind Mower

Our take: This powerful and easy-starting gas lawn mower is tough enough to handle even problematic lawns.

What we like: The 163cc engine is on the high end for this category. Self-propelled all-wheel drive for hilly or hard to mow yards. Drive speed can be controlled with either hand.

What we dislike: On the pricier side. Will be too heavy and large for some buyers.

Best bang for your buck: Remington 22" 159cc Walk-Behind High-Wheeled String Trimmer

Our take: While not technically a full-yard mower, this gas lawn trimmer is great for doing finishing work on your lawn.

What we like: Features a 159cc engine and a 22-inch cutting swath. Handle folds for easy storage. Tackles thick or tough grass easily.

What we dislike: Costs more than a handheld trimmer. Some reports of quality issues.

Choice 3: Yard Machines 21" 140cc Push Mower

Our take: An affordable push gas lawn mower that is easy to handle and ideal for small to medium lawns.

What we like: The 21-inch deck has dual-lever adjustment. Lightweight and easy to use. Inexpensive.

What we dislike: Some buyers say this mower can be difficult to start.

