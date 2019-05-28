Three best foot massagers

Though foot massage is often associated with time spent at a pricey spa, many overlook the fact that a foot massager can be purchased for luxurious home use. Whether for relaxation, hygienic upkeep, or foot health, foot massagers are a fabulous buy. There are various kinds of foot massagers available, and the model you buy should depend on your specific needs. Our favorite is the Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager.

Check out our in-depth review of foot massagers to determine which product is right for you.

Considerations when choosing foot massagers

Type

Foot massagers are divided into three main types: electric, manual, and foot spas. Electric foot massagers are ideal for customers who want a deep massage with range of motion and heating options. These can be easily plugged into a power source. These units are often expensive and bulky.

A manual foot massager is a fine choice for those seeking an inexpensive model. They usually have moving parts that you can rub your feet against, but you don't get an in-depth massage. Manual products do not require electricity and are fairly portable.

Foot spas offer a deep, water-based foot massage. These are typically used for relaxation and healing muscle pain, though they can be somewhat difficult to clean and prepare.

Massage methods

If you want a massager to relieve pressure points on your feet, check out a model that offers shiatsu-style massage, kneading, or vibration. Customers looking to alleviate muscle aches, improve circulation, and promote relaxation should purchase a model that offers heat, compression, hydrotherapy, or infrared lights. Many athletes, like runners, prefer models with compression and rolling capabilities, while those battling anxiety usually opt for a gentler model to target pressure points.

Features

Size

The size and weight of the model you purchase is entirely dependent upon your needs. Planning on shuttling the product between home and work? A smaller model may be in your favor. Wanting to add a massager to your home spa collection? Perhaps a bulkier model wouldn't be an issue.

Adjustability

Some electric massagers allow for optimum adjustability, with various settings for massage type, speed, and pressure. Many users appreciate the versatility of these adjustable models, but some find the options confusing and annoying. Determine whether you prefer adjustability over simplicity when considering your new massager.

Sole vs. 360 degree

You can also decide which parts of your foot you want massaged, as foot massagers come in both sole and 360-degree models. Sole foot massagers are pretty self-explanatory, as they only massage the sole of your foot. In contrast, some water spas and electric massagers offer a massage for your entire foot. Determine where on your feet you generally experience pain or discomfort, and let that observation guide your decision.

Cushion

A cushioned surface is a must-have for many users. They are typically injected with gel foam to offer support while they mold to the shape of your foot.

Price

Manual foot massagers can be found anywhere from $5 to $25. This lower cost makes sense given their lack of moving parts, adjustability options, and electric capabilities.

Foot spas run from $25 to $100, with the higher-end models costing anywhere from $75 to $100.

Electric foot massagers usually begin at $50 and can exceed $300 depending on the cushioning, adjustability, quality, brand, and massage technique of the model.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my foot massager?

A. Simply wipe down the product with rubbing alcohol or a mild cleaning solution. Make sure electric models are unplugged when cleaning, and also be sure to avoid getting the massager overly wet to avoid motor damage.

Q. Are there any safety hazards to using a foot massager?

A. Generally, foot massagers are considered safe for everyone. However, some believe using a foot massager can induce labor for pregnant women. Check with your doctor if this poses a concern for you.

Foot massagers we recommend

Best of the best: Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager

Our take: A highly revered shiatsu massager that offers adjustable settings and multiple massage options.

What we like: Your choice of pressure settings. Incorporates heat and air pressure into the massage. Portable.

What we dislike: Larger than many customers prefer.

Best bang for your buck: Conair Active Life Waterfall Foot Spa with Lights and Bubbles

Our take: A solid option for users who want an inexpensive water spa to relieve sore muscles.

What we like: Includes a waterfall for pressure. Loofah helps exfoliate soles of feet. Bubble setting available. A go-to model for athletes.

What we dislike: Doesn't include a heat setting, forcing users to pour in hot water beforehand.

Choice 3: HoMedics Deep Kneading Shiatsu

Our take: Those looking for an inexpensive electric model will appreciate this lightweight sole massager.

What we like: Rotational heads offer a deep kneading massage for those with foot pain. Heat soothes feet.

What we dislike: Rotating heads are not adjustable.

