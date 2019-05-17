Three best crepe makers

Still dreaming of the delicious crepes you had on a trip to Paris? You can satisfy your craving stateside, even if you don't have a local restaurant that serves them. With a crepe maker in your kitchen, you can enjoy these tasty, thin pancakes stuffed with your favorite sweet or savory fillings any time you want.

The key to crepe success is choosing the right crepe maker. You'll need to decide what type of pan works best for your cooking style as well as what size, material, and other features would help you prepare the tastiest crepes possible. Our shopping guide has all the advice you need to find the ideal crepe maker for your next brunch. You'll love our top pick from Le Creuset - the cast iron build can't be beat.

Considerations when choosing crepe makers

Types of crepe makers

Home crepe makers are available in two main types: stovetop and electric.

Stovetop

Stovetop crepe makers are the traditional tool for preparing crepes and are essentially a frying pan designed specifically for making the classic French recipe. They can vary in size and material, but they're usually easier to clean than an electric crepe maker. A stovetop crepe maker also allows for the crepes to brown, resulting in crispy edges.

A stovetop crepe maker is extremely versatile; you can also use it to make pancakes, eggs, grilled sandwiches, and a variety of other dishes that require a frying pan.

Electric

Electric crepe makers are tabletop appliances designed specifically for making crepes. They're a great option for beginners because they remove much of the guesswork from crepe preparation. An electric crepe maker allows you to make crepes quickly, so if you routinely cook for large groups, it's a handy choice.

While some electric crepe makers are only suitable for cooking crepes, other models can be used for additional dishes, such as pancakes and eggs. Notably, cleanup can be difficult with an electric crepe maker because most cannot be submerged in water. It isn't as effective at making crispy crepes, either.

Features

Size

Crepe makers are usually approximately 11 inches in diameter. However, you can find models that are as small as 7.5 inches if you prefer mini crepes and as large as 13 inches if you prefer larger crepes.

If you're purchasing an electric crepe maker, keep in mind that you'll need to have the countertop space to accommodate whatever size appliance you choose.

Material

A crepe maker's cooking surface can make a big difference in the finished crepes. Stovetop crepe makers are usually made with cast iron, stainless steel, or Teflon. Cast iron is the traditional option because it has a heavy weight and is extremely durable. Stainless steel and Teflon are lightweight for easier handling, but they're prone to scratching.

Electric crepe makers typically feature a stainless steel cooking surface, though some high-end models offer a cast iron cooking plate.

Temperature range

Most electric crepe makers allow you to adjust the temperature to cook the crepes to your desired results. Some models have a few temperature settings like low, medium, and high; others allow you to choose a specific temperature.

If it's important to have precise control over your cooking temperature, opt for a crepe maker that lets you set an exact temperature rather than a temperature range.

Price

Stovetop crepe makers range from $15 to $250, depending on the size and material used. Electric crepe makers typically run from $25 to $125, depending on the size and temperature range.

FAQ

Q. How do you prepare crepe batter?

A. The basic recipe for crepe batter calls for eggs, salt, flour, and milk. Whisk all of the ingredients together, let the batter stand for an hour, and then pour about 1/4 cup of the batter into a hot crepe pan or onto the hot surface of an electric crepe maker.

Q. What are some easy fillings to add to crepes?

A. If you prefer sweet crepes, fresh fruit, fruit preserves or jam, peanut butter, chocolate hazelnut spread, and sweetened ricotta are all tasty options. For savory crepes, sauteed vegetables, shredded chicken, ham, scrambled or fried eggs, cheese, and beans are all delicious choices.

Crepe makers we recommend

Best of the best: Le Creuset Marseille Crepe Pan

Our take: An outstanding pan from a trusted brand. More costly than other options, but the cast iron construction allows it to be used for other recipes.

What we like: Cast iron heats evenly. Can prepare other foods like pancakes, grilled cheese sandwiches, and quesadillas.

What we dislike: Handle can get hot during cooking, so protection is needed. Some users find that food sticks to the surface.

Best bang for your buck: De Buyer Blue Steel Crepe Pan

Our take: A classic crepe pan that's more affordable than much of the competition.

What we like: Blue steel has many of the same benefits as cast iron, including superior heat conductivity for crispy crepe edges. Works well for pancakes and omelettes, too. A favorite of professional chefs.

What we dislike: It must be seasoned before use, and it requires careful maintenance.

Choice 3: Cuisinart Chef's Classic

Our take: A solid option from a reputable brand in kitchen cookware.

What we like: Reinforced with titanium for durability. Nonstick with riveted handles that stay cool.

What we dislike: Some owners say the pan scratches easily.

