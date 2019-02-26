Three best bedwetting alarms

Bedwetting is a common problem in young children. The issue is a source of stress, anxiety, and embarrassment for little ones unable to wake up and reach the bathroom in time. A bedwetting alarm aims to solve the problem by helping kids learn to listen to their bodies' signals. These devices feature an alarm and a moisture sensor that's designed to be attached to or near a child's undergarments. The sensor is capable of immediately detecting even minute traces of moisture. Upon detection, sounds or vibrations wake slumbering youngsters and act as a signal that it's time to head to the bathroom.

Considerations when choosing bedwetting alarms

When choosing a bedwetting alarm, first consider the type of alarm and the size.

Type of alarm

Bedwetting alarms are available in several different variations. Wearable units attach to underwear and are wired to an alarm that's typically worn on a child's pajama shirt. Wireless units detect moisture in the same way as wearable models, but the receiver is not directly wired to the sensor. Finally, bell and pad units feature a pad that's placed under the sleeping child to detect when moisture is present. Wearable units are an appropriate choice for children who sleep soundly. Bell and pad bedwetting alarms, on the other hand, are better suited for restless sleepers.

Size

A bulky bedwetting alarm may interfere with a child's sleep routine. Choose a device that's inconspicuous and comfortable for your little one. Proper placement is also essential. Keep wires away from the skin and attach receiver clips where they won't chafe or tug at your child's clothing.

Features

There are several features to consider when shopping for bedwetting alarms.

Lights

Flashing or pulsing lights are useful extras that can help wake up particularly sound sleepers.

Vibration

Another feature that offers an extra nudge to lull wearers out of deep sleep is a vibration sensor.

Sound

Bedwetting alarms may come equipped with a selection of tones and allow users to adjust the volume of the alarm. If you're concerned about the alarm's volume, it may be useful to read through user reviews to find out what others have to say about a particular model. Bedwetting alarms with no sound adjustability typically cost under $30, while models that feature multiple chimes and volume controls may cost up to $150.

Parent receiver

This extra unit can alert parents when their child's alarm goes off. For additional control, opt for a model that comes with a remote. Not all bedwetting alarms feature a parent receiver, however. Models equipped with an extra alarm are the most expensive and usually cost at least $200.

Child-friendly features

Bedwetting alarms often have a clinical design, but some options offer appealing features for kids, such as stickers and fun, bright colors.

FAQ

Q. Can a bedwetting alarm produce false alarms?

A. Yes. Some units are very sensitive and may mistakenly go off if exposed to any kind of moisture, including sweat. To prevent annoying false alarms, don't place the sensor where it directly comes into contact with skin.

Q. How long should a bedwetting alarm be used?

A. It depends on the child, but generally, bedwetting alarms should be used for several months. Don't stop using the bedwetting alarm as soon as your child stops wetting the bed, though. Wait until bedwetting incidents have entirely ceased for four weeks.

Q. We can't afford a model with a parent receiver. How can we keep an ear out for the alarm?

A. A good solution is to use a baby monitor to pick up on the sound of the alarm.

Bedwetting alarms we recommend

Best of the best: TheraPee Bedwetting Solution

Our take: This research-backed bedwetting alarm and program are top-of-the-line.

What we like: A reliable, well-designed unit that is paired with a customizable online program.

What we dislike: The cost.

Best bang for your buck: Chummie Premium Bedwetting Alarm

Our take: An excellent lower-cost alternative to the TheraPee bedwetting alarm.

What we like: A trio of features helps to wake sleeping kids: vibration, alarm, and lights.

What we dislike: Little ones need the help of a parent or adult to put this device on or take it off.

Choice 3: DryBuddy Flex 3 Bedwetting Alarm System

Our take: A wireless bedwetting alarm that's perfect for rousing deep sleepers.

What we like: There are no wires to deal with, and it comes with a handy remote control.

What we dislike: It's loud, which could be a pro or con depending on the user.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.