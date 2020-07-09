  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Threatened Costco customer’s ‘wife’ sets the record straight in satirical post

July 9, 2020 | 5:44pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford

Comic Blaire Erskine reveals humorous insights about threatened Costco customer Daniel Maples.