These usually expensive appliances are crazy discounted right now

More time at home means more time spent cooking and cleaning. If you have the budget and you're hoping to ease your load, there are a lot of bargains happening right now on products that can make life at home more convenient.

In particular, you can score some discounts on highly rated appliances that would normally put a significant dent in your bank account.

These are all items from name brands that can help you out in the kitchen or around the house, which can make your life as a dedicated homebody a little less strenuous.

Here are some of the best appliance deals going on at the moment to make life easier and help you save money.

Vitamix Explorian Series E310 Blender: $160 off at Wayfair

It's pretty much universally agreed that the Vitamix is the best countertop blender, but the steep price tag can be hard to swallow. At the moment, you can pick up an Explorian model on sale, meaning it's a good time to buy if you have it in your budget. It'll help you effortlessly make smoothies, frozen drinks, dips, spreads, sauces, and nut butters. It has a dishwasher-safe 48-ounce container that's large enough to accommodate small family meals, too.

Shark ION R75 Robotic Vacuum: $90 off at Kohl's

A robotic vacuum will keep your floors clean for you, which is especially helpful right now while everyone is spending more time at home. This discounted Shark vac even has voice control, so you can start it easily from wherever you are in your house, which is especially great if you're working from home and don't want to disrupt your focus.

KitchenAid Artisan Design Series Stand Mixer: Up to $210.03 off at Sur La Table

Every baker knows how much easier a KitchenAid stand mixer can make life in the kitchen, but it's a seriously pricey investment. Though many people aren't shopping for this sort of luxury appliance right now, dedicated bakers who've been waiting for a bargain on this particular appliance might be interested in the $200+ discount. It's built to last for many years of use, so it's an investment.

Cuisinart 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker: $85 off at Sur La Table

Even when you're working from home, you still need a good cup of coffee to jump-start the mornings. This model from Cuisinart is a top-of-the-line machine, but its price can be a little off-putting. If you're looking to invest in a high-end coffee brewer (while it's on sale) this one is extremely user-friendly for those mornings when you're still half asleep, and its 12-cup capacity will allow you to brew a pot for everyone in the house. The warming plate has three temperature options for those who like to drink coffee throughout the day without constantly brewing fresh batches.

GoWise USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer: $123.01 off at Wayfair

You're probably preparing nearly all of your meals at home these days, so if the kids -- or even the adults -- are craving fried goodies, an air fryer like this makes it easy to enjoy french fries, chicken nuggets, onion rings, and mozzarella stick at home. It doesn't require any oil, which means less cleanup and fewer calories. This model from GoWise, which can also cook pizza, steak, and fish in less than 30 minutes, so you can get dinner on the table quickly.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Bagless Vacuum: $70 off at Kohl's

If you've been wanting a Dyson, you can score a deal right now on this model. It works on all types of flooring and even features a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts based on the floor surface. This means you can go from room to room with ease for days when you clean the whole house. It also has a wand and long-reach hose to make cleaning under furniture or in above-floor areas easier.

Cuisinart Gelateria Ice Cream Maker: $95.05 off at Sur La Table

Keeping kids content and entertained when they have to stay at home can seem impossible, but ice cream always makes everyone a little happier. You can get almost $100 off this ice cream maker from Cuisinart, and although it's an extravagant purchase, you might be interested if this is an appliance you'll get a lot of use from. It can make up to two quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt, gelato, or sorbet in just 20 minutes, so excited kids don't have to wait too long.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine: $300.03 off at Sur La Table

Missing your lattes and cappuccinos from your favorite coffee shop? This professional-grade espresso machine will let you enjoy a shot of your preferred caffeine fix at home. Get more than $300 off this model from Breville with a built-in bean hopper and burr grinder so you can use the freshest ground coffee for every cup. It also has a steam wand to froth milk.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Professional Bagless Vacuum: $50 off at Kohl's

With your house being a little more crowded these days, there's probably more dirt and dust to pick up. Shark's Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe is perfect for any home with allergy sufferers or pet owners, as it can pick up dust and dirt without releasing them back into the air. This vacuum's large capacity and detachable canister will make cleaning easier, so you're more likely to actually do it.

