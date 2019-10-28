These Halloween week bargains are all treats, no trick

While your kids might be excited about candy and costumes this week, you'll also have something to celebrate when you shop these Halloween week sales.

No tricks, just treats -- we've found significant discounts on our favorite products from Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy's, and more. Get in the spirit and treat yourself to some scary-good deals this week.

You'll find noteworthy sales on kitchenware, skincare, technology, and more, in order by price, so treat yourself by shopping and saving.

Deal of the day -- All-Clad 10-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set: $699.99 (down from $1,290)

Start your week off with an amazing deal on a comprehensive cookware set that comes with all the essential pieces to make your favorite dishes. The six pots and pans are constructed of stainless steel and aluminum that can withstand temperatures of up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and can be cleaned in your dishwasher. You'll also get four versatile lids. Buy from Nordstrom.

Tree Hut Products: Buy 1 Get 1 50% off

Ulta is offering a BOGO 50% off special on Tree Hut products that makes it affordable to try a variety of these skin-pampering products and save. You can choose from a wide array of scrubs, body butters, bath items, and more. The sale only lasts through Nov. 2, so take advantage of the deal while it lasts. Buy from Ulta.

Pre-Arrivals Limited Runs on Wine Access

Wine lovers won't want to miss Wine Access's exciting pre-arrival event that brings a variety of white and red wines in limited run to you directly from the website. Exciting new offerings from the U.S. and around the world will be available daily but will only be around while supplies last. Buy from Wine Access.

Ovente BPA-free Electric Kettle: $13.55 (down from $16.99)

The Ovente Electric Kettle doesn't have a lot of fancy features, but it earns praise for how quickly it heats -- it can bring water to a boil in as few as six minutes. It's also made with BPA-free materials and is one of the most affordable models on the market, which makes it a very appealing bargain. Buy from Amazon.

Presto PopLite: $19.26 (down from $29.99)

From movie time to snack time, popcorn is a satisfying treat. Microwavable popcorn bags can be fattening, but the Presto PopLite Hot Air Popper offers a way to make delicious popcorn with less fat and fewer calories. That's because it's powered by hot air that doesn't require even a drop of oil to pop nearly every kernel you place in the machine. Buy from Amazon.

Little Unicorn 3-pack Cotton Muslin Blankets: $22.77 (down from $37.95)

Every new parent needs versatile blankets like this adorable trio by Little Unicorn. They're crafted in soft cotton and are the perfect size for multiple uses, like swaddling and nursing. The 3-pack makes a great baby shower gift, too. Buy from Nordstrom.

Amope Pedi Perfect Foot File and Extra Coarse Roller Head: $23.99 (down from $27.99)

Soothe rough, dry feet with the Amope Pedi Perfect that has a coarse diamond-crystal roller head to make skin soft and smooth. And because it's powered by batteries, it delivers results fast -- no power connection required. Buy from Ulta.

Bed Head Curlipops 1" Spiral Styling Iron: $24.99 (down from $29.99)

Are you looking for a tool to give your locks spiralized style? The Curlipops Spiral Styling Iron has a curved wand that will turn your straight strands into soft, spiral waves. The tourmaline and ceramic technology will also tame frizz as you go. Buy from Ulta.

Eva Nyc Mini Healthy Heat Pro-Power Dryer and Bag: $35.99 (down from $47.99)

Sometimes you need to take your hairdryer along when you travel, but most standard models can be bulky to pack. The Mini Pro-Power, however, delivers reliable heat and tourmaline/ceramic technology in a pint-sized model. Carrying bag included. Buy from Ulta.

Oral-B Black 1000 Rechargeable Toothbrush: $39.94 (down from $49.94)

Using an electric toothbrush each day can seriously boost your oral hygiene routine, especially the Oral-B Black 1000, which delivers cross-action power. The oscillating motion stimulates gums and removes up to 300% more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush. Buy from Amazon.

Sperry Women's Bayview Slip-on Loafers: $49.93 (down from $100)

Summer's over, but there are still outstanding deals to be found on items you can put away for next year's warm-weather wardrobe. Bayview Slip-on Loafers by Sperry are 50% off and have timeless appeal in a laid-back style that looks great with your favorite summertime outfits. They are available in several fashionable colors. Buy from Macy's.

KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Blender: $59.95 (down from $79.99)

With a hand blender, you can make smoothies, sauces, shakes, soups, and other delicious concoctions with minimal effort. The KitchenAid 3-Speed model has a powerful motor and streamlined design for easy blending, and it comes with an accessory kit that includes a chopper, 3-cup blending jar, and whisk attachment. Buy from Amazon.

Lancome 4-piece Renergie Lift Multi-action Starter Set: $60 (a Value of $103.50)

Skin is prone to lines, dry spots, and loss of elasticity as we age, but it's difficult to decide on which products to choose to fight these tell-tale signs. Lancome's Renergie Lift 4-piece set is a great way to start, as it contains creams and concentrates that work together to hydrate skin and give it a tighter, brighter appearance. Buy from Macy's.

Toshiba 0.9 Cu. Ft. Microwave: $72.69 (down from $89.99)

If you've been considering updating your microwave, Toshiba's 0.9 cu. ft. model is a solid choice. It has numerous preset functions and power settings, one-touch start options, and 900 watts of power in a modern stainless steel finish. Buy from Amazon.

Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner: $189.99 (down from $249.99)

The Hoover SmartWash is built to make steam cleaning carpets as simple as vacuuming because it has state-of-the-art automatic cleaning technology that does the majority of the work for you. It mixes and deposits cleaning solution to clean when pushed forward, plus it dries when pulled back over cleaned areas. Buy from Amazon.

Bose Soundlink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II: $229 (down from $279)

Any wireless headphones worth having offer long battery life and reliable WiFi connectivity. But in addition to these two important capabilities, the Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones produce outstanding sound quality and provide a comfortable fit for a totally pleasurable listening experience. Buy from Amazon.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console: $361.89 (down from $399.99)

From occasional to serious gamers, the PlayStation 4 Pro has the features that will put you in the action. This top-selling console is designed for PS4 games and has a boost function to ramp up the graphics and motion. 4K resolution brings a totally immersive experience to the screen. Buy from Amazon.

Breville Convection and Air Fry Smart Oven: $399.99 (down from $499.95)

Toast, bake, roast, reheat, and even air fry -- the Breville Smart Oven can accomplish each of these tasks and so much more, thanks to the convection technology that cooks quickly. It also has an intuitive heating element that knows where to deliver heat for accurate, even results. Buy from Amazon.

Bulova Men's Chronograph Precisionist Watch: $565.50 (down from $975)

This handsome watch by Bulova has a classic chronograph face with three subdials that will always be in style. We think you'll appreciate that it resists water to a depth of 300 meters yet has stylish looks that go just as well with work attire as it does casual wear. Buy from Macy's.

LG Nano 8 Series 55-inch TV: $696.99 (down from $796.99)

If you are looking for a TV with modern technology, the LG Nano 8 Series is the one to get. In addition to smart functions that are powered by the a7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor and include Alexa and Google Assistant, it delivers incredible ultra high-def picture quality and cinema-like sound. Buy from Amazon.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.