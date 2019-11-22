These affordable gifts are perfect for pet owners

If you're a pet parent -- or someone on your list is -- don't forget to get a gift for the good boys and girls in your life. Even if they don't understand the concept of gift-giving, they're sure to shower you with love and affection that will fill you with holiday cheer (or, if your furry friend is a cat, they're at least more likely to tolerate you).

Here are some of our favorite present picks for pets, because we're always looking for any excuse to treat our best canine and feline friends.

Outward Hound Holiday Picture Stocking: $12.99 at Chewy

Everyone knows that Santa brings presents to all the good puppies and kittens for Christmas, so what better way to get excited for the holiday season than by setting up a special spot near the chimney for your buddy? Not only does this decorative red stocking hold its fair share of treats, toys, and other goodies, but its mini photo frame gives proud pet owners a way to incorporate their furry friends to the décor. Buy from Chewy.

Pawbo+ Wi-Fi Interactive Pet Camera and Treat Dispenser: $199 at Chewy

Cats and dogs miss you when you're gone all day almost as much as you miss them, and since their little paws can't pick up the phone, the second-best way to check in on is with this pet camera. Not only can you see what they're up to with a sharp 720p video feed, but you can also talk to them and dispense treats at the press of a button, making this smart pet device an excellent gift for homesick pet owners. Buy from Chewy.

NomNomNow Treats: $13+ at NomNomNow

With so many unnecessary fillers found in the average dog treat, including wheat, soy, and added sugar, it was refreshing to discover that these treats are made with a single ingredient. Most importantly, our own dogs and cats absolutely loved them! You'll feel good about spoiling your pets with healthy human-grade jerky treats, and they're the perfect gift for animals dealing with a limited diet or food allergies. Buy from NomNomNow.

Redbarn Naturals X-Large Ham Bones: $4.29 at Chewy

Whether you have a hardcore chewer or a dog who gets a little too wound up when friends and family arrive for the holidays, you can't find a more affordable and delicious distraction than this extra-large pork bone. Not only will your pup be happy to take a break from getting in the way and investigating gifts, but they'll also work extra hard to clean the plaque from their teeth with the help of this all-natural ham bone. Buy from Chewy

PetFusion Premium Reversible Dog & Cat Blanket: $24.95 at Chewy

People and pets alike appreciate snuggling up in a clean and warm blanket, but between shedding and the occasional accident, it's a good idea to give your furry friend their own dedicated blankie. These lightweight, durable, super-soft blankets are available in small through extra-large sizes, and while it's extremely easy to clean them in the washing machine, its reversible design helps dogs and cats to get the most out of their favorite sleeping spot between cleanings. Buy from Chewy.

Big Barker Orthopedic Pillow Top Dog Crate Pad: $159.95 at Chewy

It's cute to watch puppies go crazy over their new toys, but we want to treat our older dogs just as much during the holidays. Many canines develop joint discomfort as they age, and this wide, easy-to-clean, potty-proof pillow top pad forms to your dog's shape while easing pressure and discomfort from arthritis, hip, and joint pain. Seeing your longtime friend effortlessly curl up and catch some peaceful sleep is the gift that keeps on giving. Buy from Chewy.

Armarkat Pet Bed Cave Shape: $20.49 at Chewy

Everyone wants to catch some sleep in a warm, comfortable, and squishy place away from all distractions, and this little cave-shaped bed is the perfect way for cats and small dogs to curl up for a serious snooze. This enclosed cave-bed comes in three colors (green, sage, and red), sports a waterproof underside, and is lined with an ultra-soft plush fabric, making it a thoughtful present for serious snoozers. Buy from Chewy.

Outward Hound Granby Splash Dog Life Jacket: $39.99 at Amazon

The only thing better than spending a day at the beach or boating on the lake with your best friend will be all of the heartwarming memories that you create along the way. If there's someone on your wishlist who is both a dog lover and thrives in the great outdoors, this highly visible, extra-buoyant, and super-durable life jacket with its multiple convenient rescue handles will keep their pooch safe in and around the water. Buy from Amazon.

Kitty Cot Original World's Best Cat Perch: $44.95 at Chewy

Your kitty enjoys looking down upon their kingdom, so why not give them the best seat in the house for the holidays and beyond? Just stick four suction cups to a clean window and your cat will never be bored again as they glare at birds outside, enjoy watching your every move from above, and stretch out for a long nap on a sunny day. Buy from Chewy.

Yeowww! Catnip Yellow Banana Cat Toy: $5.99 at Chewy

If you're looking for the toy that will keep you and cat entertained, wait until things settle down after presents have been opened and toss them this catnip-loaded banana for some real holiday fireworks. Your feline will love the banana's durable construction and the potent catnip that will stay fresh for a long time to come, and pet parents will feel good knowing that their new favorite toy is affordable, completely organic, and colored only with natural vegetable pigments. Buy from Chewy.

K9 Sport Sack: $69.95 at Amazon

Whether you're backpacking across the country or just taking an exceptionally long stroll, the best way to have your small dog along for the adventure is safely strapped on your back with one of these stylish backpacks. Not only are K9 Sport Sacks available in a wide assortment of colors and sizes to accommodate all kinds of breeds, but these backpacks were also designed specifically around your dog's safety and comfort to give their loving owners peace of mind wherever they roam. Buy from Amazon.

Highwave AutoDogMug Portable Dog Water Bottle & Bowl: $14.99 at Chewy

Keeping both you and your canine companion hydrated when you're out and about is important, and this two-in-one bowl and bottle combo makes it more convenient than ever to offer your pup a refreshing drink. Simply squeeze the bottle to fill the bowl attached to its top. Since every drop your dog doesn't lap up is sucked back into the bottle, nothing goes to waste. Available in three colors and easy to operate with one hand, this bottle is a must-have for dogs who appreciate extra-long walks. Buy from Chewy.

K&H Pet Products Outdoor Unheated Multi-Kitty A-Frame House: $61.99 at Chewy

It's not always easy to get a cat to come inside right when you want them to, so setting up this cozy A-frame house is the perfect solution for felines who enjoy roughing it from time to time. Not only is this house spacious enough to accommodate up to four cats at once and weatherproofed to stand up to the elements, but if you install its optional heated bed, your cat won't mind camping even when it gets chilly outside. Buy from Chewy.

Friends Forever Interactive Cat Laser Toy: $24.99 at Amazon

We all know how much you love your cat, but somedays it's hard to find the time to encourage your kitty to exercise, especially when you're busy preparing for the holidays. Just insert this awesome active toy's batteries, set the speed to slow, fast, or random, and press the button to blast an eye-catching red laser trail all over the walls and floor for 15 minutes of non-stop running, jumping, and pouncing feline fun. Buy from Amazon.

PetSafe Drinkwell Pagoda Dog and Cat Water Fountain: $99.99 at Amazon

Everyone wants to give their pets the best of the best, and upgrading their drinking station from a boring bowl to a ceramic water fountain is a stylish way to keep your cats and dogs hydrated. Not only do these fountains come in several colors and hold 70 ounces of filtered water at a time, the constantly cycling water discourages harmful bacteria growth while also enticing animals to drink more throughout the day. Buy from Amazon.

Outward Hound Fun Feeder Interactive Dog Bowl: $19.99 at Chewy

Some dogs enjoy their meals a little too much, and if you're concerned about throwing up, obesity, and digestive issues due to your puppy scarfing down every meal, this maze-like bowl is just what you need. Since your dog will have to work harder to lap up their kibble from the bowl's deep grooves, they're guaranteed to eat at a much slower pace. Don't worry -- this bowl's weighted base will ruin your dog's sneaky plan to simply flip it over for a quick bite! Buy from Chewy.

Pretty Litter: $22+ at Pretty Litter

OK, cat litter may seem like a weird present, but you've never seen Pretty Litter before. Just sprinkle a layer over your cat's existing litter and take note of the colors it turns after potty time for some important insight into a feline's health. It can go a long way to stop major problems before they develop. Just a little bit of Pretty Litter could save someone a huge vet bill and a ton of stress in the new year! Buy from Pretty Litter.

Kong Floppy Knots Hippo Dog Toy: $15.99 at Chewy

If you know a dog who enjoys plush toys but plays a little too rough with them, this floppy friend will make that puppy's holiday season. Kong knocked it out of the park with these low-stuffing toys, and the icing on the cake is that underneath this hippo's sturdy rope exterior is a stronger rope "skeleton" supporting each toy, alongside an array of captivating squeakers distributed all throughout to keep tough dogs entertained for a long time to come. Buy from Chewy.

Buck Bone Organics Whole Deer Antlers Dog Chews: $38.99 at Chewy

All dogs love to chew, but what do you buy for a dog that crunches the average bone like a pretzel stick? You get them a pound of organic, ultra-strong, odor-free, long-lasting deer antlers. You'll feel good knowing that these whitetail deer antlers were collected after they were naturally shed. Each 5- to 7-inch antler piece will do wonders for cleaning plaque from your dog's teeth, and most importantly, they'll tire themselves out before they make a dent in their special presents. Buy from Chewy.

Polly's Pet Products Sand Walk Orthopedic Bird Perch: $35.67 at Chewy

Don't forget to buy something for the pretty bird in your life for the holidays. Save your feathered friends the trouble of getting regular manicures next year by giving them one of these sandy perches. Not only will its textured surface gently trim a bird's nails as they grip the curvy perch, but it's also lightweight, available in a wide range of vibrant colors, and most importantly, it's absolutely indestructible. Buy from Chewy.

Arnold Carreiro is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.