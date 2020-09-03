Theragun PRO review

Running, cycling, and training of all kinds can leave a person feeling tight and achy. Even the most diligent athletes might not be able to get at deep muscle knots with regular stretching sessions.

A foam roller can help loosen tight muscles, but foam rolling is a balancing act. It also doesn't always provide the necessary release. And who wants to spend time rolling around on a foam roller after tough workouts?

Therabody claims to have crafted the perfect tool for relieving muscle tension: the Theragun PRO. They say no one who's working hard to break a sweat should have to struggle to coax out stubborn knots. But does this high-end percussive therapy device deliver a truly effective deep tissue massage?

We wanted to find out if the company's claims were true, so we put the tool to the test with both serious and casual athletes. Here's what we discovered during our testing.

How we tested the Theragun PRO

We wanted to see if the Theragun PRO could loosen tight muscles after a full-body training workout.

While we have had some experience with older generations of the Theragun and other percussion massage tools, our typical recovery sessions involve stretching and rolling with a foam roller and lacrosse ball. Testing the PRO meant trying out some of the massage head attachments on sore spots and problem areas post-workout.

We wanted to find out how the Theragun PRO stacks up against manual recovery tools and the other percussion massage tools we've tried.

What's the Theragun PRO for?

The Theragun PRO is designed to deliver a quiet, professional-grade percussive massage. Theragun says this recovery tool provides deep tissue treatments that can increase circulation, relax tight muscles, and improve range of motion.

The PRO has a rotating arm with an ergonomic grip handle, and the motor delivers force intended for blasting through muscle knots. There's also a multi-position arm and an OLED screen that displays a Force Meter.

Therabody claims that individuals who work out regularly can prevent injuries and reduce muscle soreness with the help of percussive massage devices like the PRO.

Theragun PRO cost

The Theragun PRO costs $599. It's a significant investment, but it's a lot cheaper than spending money on multiple visits to a sports masseuse. It also gives you the power to address sore spots and problem areas on your own time. Unlike cheaper percussion massagers, the Theragun PRO's triangular handle allows the user to get more leverage on hard-to reach areas on the back. Expect to get a similar muscle-relaxing experience you'd get from a professional deep tissue massage.

If you plan to replace your regular massage visits with a Theragun, the device will pay for itself within a couple months.

How does the Theragun PRO work?

The Theragun PRO is outfitted with a commercial-grade motor, which delivers 60 pounds of force. We expected the massager to be loud and disruptive, but it was surprisingly quiet -- more like an electric toothbrush than a power drill.

The device has multiple speed settings, which users can control and customize via Bluetooth through the Therabody app. There are several built-in speed profiles, but we discovered that it's possible to pick any customized setting within the Theragun's calibrated range. It's highly adjustable, which we found made it easy to massage out-of-reach areas like the shoulders and back.

When changing speeds, we noticed the pressure stays pretty much the same. In our testing, those with foam rolling or other deep tissue massage experience had an easier time tolerating higher speeds -- a notably painful recovery activity -- but we think beginners and people with very sore areas may want to stick to lower speeds to start out.

How to use the Theragun PRO

How does the Theragun PRO stack up to tried-and-true recovery tools and strategies?

It includes six attachments: superset, dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, and cone. Our favorites were the standard ball, the wedge, and the cone. The ball attachment, the most standard of the bunch, is ideal for large muscle groups and performed well in our testing. We liked the wedge for broader, wider muscles and found it useful for kneading a tight IT band. The cone, which features a pointy tip, is great for targeting finer muscles and hard-to-reach spots, like the armpit.

Percussion massager basics

We found the device easy-to-use, particularly for those who already have a recovery routine. For these users, the Theragun PRO can easily take the spot of a foam roller or lacrosse ball in most recovery exercises.

However, users who are new to recovery or are looking for some more guidance on how best to use the Theragun Pro can download the Therabody app to access a library of recovery tutorials. While there is a slight learning curve with the app, we found the user experience fairly intuitive once we did some poking around. The app allows you to swipe left or right on the recovery exercise you want to try, and it also has as a timer so you know exactly how long to work a certain spot.

How does the PRO compare to other Theragun models?

The Therabody line of products is in a league of its own. While cheap massagers might do the trick in a pinch, they don't compare to the quality craftsmanship of this high-end percussive device brand.

When compared to the older Theragun G3PRO and the Theragun Mini, the Theragun PRO won out. It's much quieter than the G3PRO, which is too loud to use while on the phone or watching TV, and it provides enough control to dig into the large muscle groups while also being sensitive enough to use on the jawbone. While the Mini's size makes it more portable, the open triangle shape of the Theragun PRO gives you more control and ultimately makes it easier to maneuver and reach back muscles.

We found that serious athletes who perform repeated motions on a regular basis will benefit from repeated deep tissue massage with the PRO. This includes swimmers, cyclists, runners, and golfers. Endurance athletes will certainly get their money's worth with this massage gun, and even casual atheletes can benefit from the relief that the PRO provides. The trick is to develop a recovery routine that meets your unique needs, whether that means adapting an existing recovery routine to the PRO or using the Therabody app to build a routine from scratch.

Pros of the Theragun PRO

This device delivers a powerful massage that you just can't get with a basic foam roller. The speed is adjustable and the multiple attachments make it easy to target virtually any muscle group. It's also a lot more versatile than your standard massage stick. The benefit of the Theragun -- compared to cheaper models -- comes in the traingular handle, which makes more areas reachable for the user.

Cons of the Theragun PRO

It's an expensive device that's definitely on the highest end of the price spectrum of percussion massagers. But, in our opinion, its quality of contruction and design sets it apart and justifies the cost.

Bottom line

The Theragun PRO's higher price tag is well in line with its quality and performance. It's a worthy recovery tool for those who work out regularly and want to upgrade from an old foam roller or cheap massage gun.

To get the best results, people should have a basic knowledge of the body's muscle groups and have some experience with massage-type recovery tools.

