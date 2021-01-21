Theragun Elite review

For athletes and fitness enthusiasts that commit to intense training, recovery is of the utmost importance. Massages provide relief, but they’re expensive, and foam rollers can only do so much.

Theragun, on the other hand, claims it offers a better solution.

The Theragun Elite is a powerful percussive massage tool that promises massage-quality relief in the palm of your hand. In fact, the device supposedly penetrates 60% deeper into muscles than the average massage gun. And unlike other percussive massagers on the market, the Theragun Elite offers quiet operation to deliver a massage experience that is felt — not heard.

To see whether the Theragun Elite lives up to its claim as one of the most powerful percussive massagers around, we decided to put it to the test. Here’s what we found.

How we tested the Theragun Elite

We tested the Theragun Elite among endurance athletes and desk workers, having them use the massage gun in place of cheap foam rollers. We also compared the Theragun Elite to sports and deep-tissue massages.

Our primary concerns included soreness and tension related to work and exercising. After a long day sitting in front of the computer, we normally experience moderate neck and upper-back soreness. We also wanted to address post-workout soreness, particularly in the major muscle groups in the lower back and legs.

Does the Theragun Elite work?

We felt the Theragun Elite offered a comfortable and effective recovery experience. Not only does the process take a fraction of the time of the foam roller, it’s also much less labor-intensive. Recovery is quicker, and we didn’t need to get on the floor and contort our body across a foam roller.

The Theragun Elite was particularly effective at breaking up a large knot in the shoulder that had been present for years. Using the Theragun Elite on large knots, like the one in our shoulder, left us with the same residual soreness we remember from when we would have a masseur work on our knots.

We felt like we were able to maximize results by following the percussive massage with short sessions of deep stretching and a hot shower. As a result, we experienced much less soreness throughout the day following longer or more intense workouts. To our surprise, we also experienced a significant decrease in muscle soreness the day after our ride.

Theragun Elite vs. foam rollers

We felt the Theragun Elite offered a much more enjoyable user experience than the foam rollers. Rather than spending 20 minutes rolling out various muscle groups, we were able to cut our recovery session in half. It also felt like less of a chore because we could easily watch Netflix or listen to music through our headphones while using the Theragun Elite — it’s that quiet.

We also experienced relief within a matter of minutes after using the Theragun Elite. The percussive massager penetrates deeply, resulting in a near-immediate release of tension. This surpasses the overall short- and long-term relief we felt from the foam roller.

Theragun Elite attachments

The Theragun Elite comes with five attachments that let users customize their massage. We found the different head shapes make the device incredibly versatile — not to mention highly capable at targeting various muscles.

For a basic massage, we used the standard rounded head across all muscle groups. However, when we preferred a targeted massage, we enjoyed the wedge and cone attachments the most.

The wedge was especially effective at relieving tension across the upper back and shoulder blades. Smaller muscle groups, like the forearms, were best served with the tapered cone attachment. While these attachments worked best for us, we’d suggest trying out all of the attachments so that you can figure out what works best for you.

Theragun app

We found the intuitive design of the Theragun app made learning how to use the Theragun Elite much easier.

The app, which connects to the device via Bluetooth, comes with a ton of premium features. It also integrates with popular fitness apps like Apple Health and Google Fit. Unlike many products with unnecessary companion apps, we thought the Therabody app actually improved the versatility and usability of the Theragun Elite, especially for those new to recovery exercises.

From the app, we were able to precisely tune the speed of percussion. The app also provided a number of targeted recovery sessions, in which it walked users through where to place the massager and automatically adjusted the speed as the head moved across different areas of the body.

Theragun Elite sound

The Theragun Elite promises ultra-quiet operation with its cutting-edge QuietForce Technology. However, we found that it was louder than expected.

We found ourselves needing to use headphones to watch TV or listen to music. For us, this wasn’t a dealbreaker, but it’s something to consider if you share your living space with someone who might be bothered by the noise.

We’ve tried a number of other Theragun devices, and we do feel the Theragun Elite operates much more quietly in comparison.

Theragun Elite convenience

Compared to other percussive massagers on the market, we feel the Theragun Elite is one of the most convenient options.

As a handheld device, the Theragun Elite is highly portable. It’s easy to toss inside a carry-on or gym bag, especially because it comes with a carry case with plenty of room for its attachments. The attachments, like the device itself, are also easy to keep clean.

The total battery life lasts for a whopping 120 minutes. Even when the Theragun Elite is used daily, it lasted for us about two weeks on a full charge. It’s an attractive attribute if you intend to travel with it since it means you won’t need to remember to bring the charger on shorter trips.

We were also impressed with the ergonomic design of the Theragun Elite. It’s easy to grip and comfortable to hold for a full massage session, even when held at awkward angles.

Theragun Elite cost

The Theragun Elite retails for $399. It’s available in three colors: white, black, and red.

The device is equipped with a QX65 brushless motor and offers five built-in speeds. The Theragun Elite package includes five attachments, a protective carry case, and a power adapter. Users also receive free and full access to the Therabody app.

Theragun Elite pros

Overall, we found the Theragun Elite lives up to its promise of unparalleled deep-tissue relief. It’s a powerful, capable device that offers a quicker, easier recovery. It’s a major step up from a foam roller, as it's able to target specific muscle groups, like a masseur giving a therapeutic sports or deep-tissue massage.

The Theragun Elite offers quite a bit of versatility. In addition to five attachment heads that are contoured to target different muscle groups, the companion app allows users to customize the speed of their massage.

We also view the Theragun Elite as a genuine time-saver. It provides relief far more quickly than a foam roller, and the effects can last into the next day.

Theragun Elite cons

While the Theragun Elite claims it offers quiet operation, we still feel it was louder than expected. With that said, it’s quieter than most other Theragun devices.

Given its compact design, the Theragun Elite can be somewhat limited in reach. Certain areas of the back, for example, may require assistance to reach them for some users.

There are occasional connectivity issues between the app and the Theragun Elite. However, this could be due to network issues in some homes or facilities.

Is the Theragun Elite worth it?

It comes as no surprise that Theragun has been embraced by endurance athletes, the CrossFit community, and physical therapists. Those who work desk jobs have also found relief with Theragun devices.

Based on our experience, we feel the Theragun Elite is a smart investment for anyone experiencing soreness or tension from work, their fitness routine, or both. The Theragun Elite is one of the best percussive massagers — and therapeutic devices — on the market today.

