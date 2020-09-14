Therabody Wave Roller review

Recovery is almost as important as exercise itself, but it's important to do it right. Whether you spend five minutes or 35 minutes on recovery, you want to make sure you get the most out of the time you spend taking care of your body. A foam roller is a simple and effective at-home workout recovery tool that many people use to relieve muscle pain from workouts (or, alternately, from sedentary lifestyles).

But without an intimate knowledge of sports medicine, how do you make sure you're getting the most out of your foam roller recovery routine?

Therabody, the makers of popular percussion therapy equipment like the Theragun massage gun, claim that their vibrating foam roller was designed to give users "the most powerful and efficient foam rolling experience." If that's true, then their Wave Roller should deliver a more effective workout recovery than a standard foam roller.

We wanted to see if the Wave Roller really delivered a superior recovery experience, so we tested it among people with all different types of workout regimens and recovery experience: from collegiate athletes with developed recovery programs to occasional exercisers getting their first experience with targeted workout recovery. Here's what we found.

How does the Wave Roller work?

The 12-inch Wave Roller is made from high-density PU foam with wave-shaped grooves to promote a smooth rolling experience. We found the foam cushion to be softer than other brands on the market, which we worried would make it more difficult for experienced foam rollers to get into target areas, but we didn't have any trouble.

The device comes equipped with five intensity settings that can be changed manually or with the Therabody app. In our testing, seasoned athletes used the Wave Roller on the highest speed setting, whereas casual athletes preferred to start slow and work up to the second or third speed setting. In general, we were impressed with the strength of the vibration.

Therabody claims that one charge lasts three hours, and we found that to be fairly accurate. We were able to get in around three half-hour or longer workouts at the highest speed level before we had to charge it again. We suspect we could get a couple more sessions in at a lower speed level.

Is the Wave Roller effective?

It's recommended that when foam rolling, you start lower on the body and work your way up. We typically start with the calves then move on to the hamstrings, then IT bands, quads, lower back, and upper back, then finish off with delts and triceps. We do all this using a variety of short and long movements. Our recovery sessions usually take place after a workout and last about 35 minutes.

We found that when switching from a regular foam roller to the Wave Roller, it took some time to become accustomed to the vibration. Until we got used to the device, it made sense to start without the vibration, then add that element after a few movements. This method helped to ensure good form. For those who already knew how to use a vibrating foam roller, we found that the transition to the Wave Roller was very smooth.

How does the Therabody app work

The Wave Roller can connect via Bluetooth to the Therabody app, unlocking a library of recovery workouts. We found the app to be a great resource, particularly for those looking for a targeted workout or for a number of workouts to build up their recovery routine. The app offers recovery exercises for specific body parts as well as activity-specific recoveries.

Once we downloaded the app and linked our Wave Roller, the app asked which part of the body we planned to work on. We were then able to swipe right to save workouts we wanted to use and left for workouts we weren't interested in. For example, we swiped right on a glute workout and left on a carpal tunnel workout.

When you open a workout, there is a tutorial on how to use the device. Each workout is portioned out in sections, such as left glute and right glute, and is a few minutes long. Our glute workout asked us to switch glutes and do some dynamic moves. Our favorite part was the timer on the app: We found it was helpful to let the app take care of monitoring the time so we could focus on recovery. Overall, we found the app to be user-friendly and useful.

Wave Roller cost

The Therabody Wave Roller costs $149.

Non-vibrating, 12-inch foam rollers typically cost anywhere from $10 to $20, while longer non-vibrating foam rollers can go for as much as $80. The Wave Roller's primary competitor, the Hyperice Vyper (another vibrating foam roller) costs $199.

How the Wave Roller compares to other vibrating foam rollers

We found that for regular athletes, who required a less intense daily recovery, the Wave Roller's foam and vibration worked well and was more on par with their needs than the Hyperice Vyper, which is more intense and has a higher price point. Some collegiate athletes preferred the Vyper, as it offers a harder surface and higher vibration, but the Wave Roller also got the job done and the Therabody app was what really set this foam roller apart.

Wave Roller pros

The Therabody Wave Roller provides an intense yet enjoyable recovery experience for casual and regular athletes who want to improve their recovery experience. The connected Therabody app is an excellent resource that's easy to use. We are also big fans of the Wave Roller's size: At 12 inches, it's super portable and can easily fit in a gym bag or carry-on luggage.

Wave Roller cons

The Wave Roller isn't an ideal option for serious athletes with a well-developed recovery routine that requires a firmer roller. The Wave Roller also wasn't as silent as we hoped. While the device is relatively quiet for the person rolling, the vibration can be heard by people on the floor below the user, meaning it's better used in standalone homes, outdoors, or at the gym -- not necessarily in an apartment.

Bottom line

The Wave Roller offers a superior foam rolling experience for regular athletes who want to take their recovery to the next level. With the help of the Therabody app, the Wave Roller is also a good option for athletes getting into targeted recovery for the first time.

