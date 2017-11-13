  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Thanksgiving Round up: Best Tables & Tips

From littlemisspartyplanner.com by Seri
Thanksgiving Round up: Best Tables & Tips

Thanksgiving is so soon! Who’s ready? I’m not! I have to plan my menu, design my table, make my shopping lists, oy!

I have a feeling there are many of you in the same boat as me so I’m rounding up my favorite tables and tip to get help us all prep for the upcoming Turkey Holiday.

Let’s start with our tables last year because oh em gee. Were these not amazing? Here’s mine…

Continue reading at Lil Miss Party Planner