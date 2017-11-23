Thankful and not so Thankful

Do you guys want me to let you in on a little secret? Ok I will: The key to success is having a reliable team of talent.

This Thanksgiving, I am extra thankful for the “teams” in my life.

Obviously, starting with my family. Sometimes I’m in the shower, and I pinch myself. How did I get so lucky to find the perfect husband and later have stunning children who love eating Dim Sum as much as I do? Do they always behave? No. Am I now responsible for a couple of real live, human beings? Yes – Yikes. But no matter how you cut it, I am blessed.