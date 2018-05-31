  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Thai Pineapple Paleo Chicken Curry with Coconut Milk

From www.foodfanatic.com by Taylor Kiser
Thai Pineapple Paleo Chicken Curry with Coconut Milk

Print
Save

Thai Pineapple Paleo Chicken Curry with Coconut Milk Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon Coconut Oil, divided
  • 8 ounces Chicken Breast, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups Broccoli Slaw
  • 1 teaspoon Fresh Ginger, minced
  • 2/3 cup Full Fat Coconut Milk
  • 6 tablespoons Pineapple Juice
  • 2 teaspoons Yellow Curry Paste
  • 2 cups Cauliflower, cut into bite sized florets
  • Sea Salt
  • 1/3 cup Pineapple Tidbits
  • Fresh Cilantro, for garnish
  • Sliced Green Onions, for garnish

Directions

  1. Heat 1 tsp of the coconut oil up in a large pan on medium/high heat. Add in the chicken breast and cook until it just begins to brown, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add in another 1 tsp of coconut oil, the broccoli slaw and ginger and cook until it just begins to soften, about 1 minute.
  3. Add in the coconut milk, pineapple juice and curry paste. Reduce the heat to medium and bring to a boil. Boil for one minute, then reduce the heat to medium/low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thick and reduced, about 10-12 minutes.
  4. Place the cauliflower in a SMALL food processor (mine is 3 cups) and process until broken down and “rice-like.”
  5. Heat the last tsp of coconut oil in a medium pan on medium/high heat. Cook the cauliflower rice until golden brown, stirring occasionally.
  6. Once thickened, divide the curry between two bowls, followed by the rice and pineapple tidbits.
  7. Garnish with cilantro and green onion and DEVOUR!

 

Recommended

All Clad Stainless Saute Pan
All Clad Stainless Saute Pan

Dreamfarm Supoon
Dreamfarm Supoon

Misen Chef's Knife
Misen Chef's Knife

Continue reading at Food Fanatic

Around the Web