Thai Pineapple Paleo Chicken Curry with Coconut Milk

Heat 1 tsp of the coconut oil up in a large pan on medium/high heat. Add in the chicken breast and cook until it just begins to brown, about 5 minutes.
Add in another 1 tsp of coconut oil, the broccoli slaw and ginger and cook until it just begins to soften, about 1 minute.
Add in the coconut milk, pineapple juice and curry paste. Reduce the heat to medium and bring to a boil. Boil for one minute, then reduce the heat to medium/low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thick and reduced, about 10-12 minutes.
Place the cauliflower in a SMALL food processor (mine is 3 cups) and process until broken down and “rice-like.”
Heat the last tsp of coconut oil in a medium pan on medium/high heat. Cook the cauliflower rice until golden brown, stirring occasionally.
Once thickened, divide the curry between two bowls, followed by the rice and pineapple tidbits.