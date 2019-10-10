TGIF deals: 21 products that cost $50 or less

Though $50 probably doesn't seem like a lot of money, there are a lot of amazing products that you can get for this low price -- or even less.

So what better way to say "TGIF" than with some inexpensive retail therapy? We've gathered the best deals from our favorite retailers -- like Amazon, Macy's, Ulta, and more -- in order to get ready for the weekend in style.

We've ordered the products by cost (from lowest to highest), and all pricing information was current at time of publication.

Deal of the day

Echo Dot 3rd Generation Smart Speaker: $39.99 (down from $49.99)

Following the announcement of its new product releases at the company's 2019 event in Seattle, Amazon has discounted the Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker. The updated version of this Alexa-enabled device features improved sound quality and an attractive fabric exterior. Buy from Amazon

Best of the rest

1. Orly BOGO 50% off Sale

Can't decide which nail colors to buy? During Ulta's sale on Orly nail products, you can add numerous new shades to your collection and save -- buy one and get the second for 50% off through Oct. 26. Buy from Ulta

2. Rachael Ray Non-stick Bakeware: $7.99

Macy's currently has markdowns on Rachael Ray Non-stick Bakeware, including this loaf pan -- just in time for all of your meal-prep needs for the holidays. You can choose from a variety of baking pans, loaf pans, and cookie sheets, all for 60% or more off the usual prices. Buy from Macy's or Amazon

3. Martha Stewart Collection Ceramic Egg Tray: $8.03 (down from $20)

From storing eggs in the fridge to serving them to guests, this Ceramic Egg Tray by the Martha Stewart Collection is sure to come in handy in your kitchen. It has enough space for 12 eggs and can be used in the refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Buy from Macy's

4. Spring Chef Swivel Vegetable Peeler: $8.99 (down from $19.99)

Spring Chef's Swivel Vegetable Peeler looks like the classic kitchen tool, but the name gives away its special features: swiveling blades that make peeling fruits and vegetables easy. It even has a pointed tip for removing bruised, blemished, and bad spots. Buy from Amazon



5. Bellemain Wing Corkscrew Wine Opener: $14.95 (down from $34.95)

You can't indulge in your favorite bottle of wine without a reliable opener like Bellemain's Wing Corkscrew model that's significantly marked down. Don't let the low price fool you, because this classic opener is made of durable zinc alloy and has an easy-to-grip design for seamless cork popping. Buy from Amazon

6. Panasonic Cordless Electric Shaver for Women: $18.99 (down from $29.99)

The Panasonic Cordless Electric Shaver for Women proves that you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a reliable shave. It's packed with user-friendly features including a rechargeable battery, stainless steel blades, wet or dry use, and a retractable trimmer. Buy from Amazon



7. Lilly Lashes Roya: $19.99 (20% off)

Full, long lashes are all the rage, but if you can't grow them you can easily fake them with Roya Lashes by Lilly Lashes that are on sale at Dermstore. These lashes are silky soft and made of faux fibers with an invisible band for flawless fringes. Buy from Dermstore



8. AmazonBasics Reversible Microfiber Comforter Blanket: $20.09 (20% off)

AmazonBasics offers a fluffy blanket that's reversible, which makes it like two blankets in one. It's crafted in soft microfiber material that's machine-washable. Buy from Amazon

9. Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Lip Treatment: $24 (20% off)

Fine lines around the mouth are tell-tale signs of aging, but Un-Wrinkle Lip Treatment by Peter Thomas Roth can help. This rich cream contains plant extracts, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and beeswax that work together to plump up skin for a younger appearance. Buy from Dermstore

10. Echo Flex Plug-in Smart Speaker: $24.99

If you love Echo devices, you may want to pre-order the Echo Flex that will hit the market on Nov. 14. The latest device in the Echo family has a sleek design and plugs directly into an existing outlet so you can bring the voice-controlled power of Alexa to any room in your home. Buy from Amazon



11. Tarte Cosmetics Minutes to Mermaid 5-piece Brush Set: $29.40 (down from $42)

We love the adorable finned look of the handles of these Tarte brushes that gave them their name -- the Minutes to Mermaid set. The collection includes powder, blush, highlighter, pencil, and eyeshadow brushes. Buy from Dermstore

12. Plume Hair & Lash Science Nourish & Define Brow Pomade: $33.60 (20% off)

Not only is Plume Hair & Lash Science Brow Pomade available in a versatile shade and easy to use, but it also contains Coleus Forskohlii Root Oil that is rumored to stimulate brow follicles and promote growth. The formula is also cruelty-free and made with natural ingredients. Buy from Dermstore

13. Lenox Christmas Character Ornament Collection: $35.99 (down from $60)

It's not too soon to think about decorating your Christmas tree. Macy's line of Lenox Christmas Character Ornaments are available in a variety of beloved characters including Snoopy, Rudolph, Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, and more. These adorable ornaments are crafted in porcelain with the attention to detail that's you'd expect from Lenox. Buy from Macy's or Amazon

14. Clinique 7-piece Merry & Bright Set: $39.50 (down from $107.50)

We were excited to find Clinique's 7-piece Merry & Bright Set for only $39.50 because it's packed with items that make it far more valuable. You'll get a collection of eye and lip makeup that's perfect for creating special holiday looks that are worth celebrating. Buy from Macy's

15. Amazon Fire TV Stick: $39.99

All you have to do to enjoy the numerous benefits of streaming is add a Fire TV Stick to your setup. This top-selling streaming media player is super easy to set up and compatible with Alexa, so enjoying your favorite shows, movies, sports, and more is a breeze. Buy from Amazon



16. JackMo Handheld Vacuum: $39.99 (37% off)

A handheld vacuum is an essential tool for small messes as well as for reaching tight spaces, and fortunately, a model like the JackMo is easy to afford. The unit comes with three interchangeable tools, a HEPA filter, and a rechargeable lithium battery with a charging cable. Buy from Amazon



17. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizing Hot Air Brush: $44.99 (25% off)

You can make your hair look like a million bucks for less than $50 because Revlon's One-Step styling tool is being sold at a marked down rate. This dual hair dryer and volumizing hot air brush lives up to its name because you can use it to dry and style your hair. We love that it has built-in ion technology that helps keep your hair smooth and manageable. Buy from Amazon



18. Michael Kors Logo Print Belt Bag: $46.80 (down from $78)

Did you know you could own a Michael Kors bag for less than $50? The Logo Print Belt Bag offers enough space for your phone, keys, wallet, and a few other items, and it has a strap so you can wear it like a belt for a trendy, easy-to-carry style. Buy from Macy's



19. NutriBullet 12-piece Blender/Mixer System: $49.88 (17% off)

Delicious smoothies, healthful concoctions, chopped recipe ingredients, and more -- the NutriBullet Blender/Mixer is designed to make your life easier. In addition to a base that delivers 600 watts of power, this comprehensive collection includes mixing cups, blades, and lids. Buy from Amazon

20. Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49.99

Amazon's Fire 7 Tablet is sold for an outstanding price for a device that has so much to offer. Its feature set includes built-in Alexa, long battery life, 16GB storage, and dual-band WiFi. Buy from Amazon

