October 13, 2020 | 5:04pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Texas woman kills pregnant friend, cuts baby from womb and tries passing child as her own: cops
Hand out
A Texas woman is accused of killing her pregnant friend and removing the victim’s unborn baby from her womb in a violent attack that also resulted in the child’s death over the weekend. The suspect, 27-year-old Taylor Parker, was arrested in the neighboring state of Oklahoma after trying to pass the baby as her own just hours after the crime, authorities said.