Texas woman accused of taking child overseas for female genital mutilation

A Texas woman is accused of bringing a child overseas so doctors would mutilate the girl’s genitalia, a disturbing case that marks the first time federal prosecutors have brought such a charge in the U.S. Zahra Badri, a 39-year-old Houston resident, was slapped with a federal indictment this week charging her with “knowingly transporting a minor from the United States in foreign commerce for the purpose of FGM,” or female genital mutilation, authorities said Wednesday.