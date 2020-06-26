Texas governor orders bars to close again, limits restaurant occupancy amid coronavirus surge

June 26, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL / AMERICAN-STATESMAN
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday rolled back the state’s reopening plans, ordering all bars to close again and reducing restaurant capacity back to 50% in a dramatic move to curb a surge of coronavirus infections. The Republican governor, who ended the state’s original stay-at-home order nearly two months ago, also shut down rafting and tubing businesses and banned outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people without approval by local officials.