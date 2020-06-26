RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL / AMERICAN-STATESMAN
Texas governor orders bars to close again, limits restaurant occupancy amid coronavirus surge

June 26, 2020
Nelson Oliveira
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday rolled back the state’s reopening plans, ordering all bars to close again and reducing restaurant capacity back to 50% in a dramatic move to curb a surge of coronavirus infections. The Republican governor, who ended the state’s original stay-at-home order nearly two months ago, also shut down rafting and tubing businesses and banned outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people without approval by local officials.