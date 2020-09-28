Texas governor issues disaster declaration after brain-eating amoeba kills 6-year-old boy

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Sunday for a Houston-area county where a deadly brain-eating amoeba was found in a city’s tap water supply. The microscopic amoeba, known as naegleria fowleri, is believed to have killed a 6-year-old boy in the city of Lake Jackson earlier this month. With the help of his family, authorities focused their investigation on two water sources that later tested positive for the microbe — a splash pad at a local playground and an outdoor hose at their home.