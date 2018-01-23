  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Texas Caviar

From www.foodfanatic.com by Serene Herrera
Texas Caviar

Print
Save

Texas Caviar Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

  • 2 15.5 ounce cans Black Eyed Peas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 Red Bell Pepper, diced
  • 1/4 cup Red Onion, diced
  • 2 cloves Garlic
  • 1/4 cup Diced Green Chiles

For the Dressing:

  • 1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1/4 cup White Wine Vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Salt
  • 2 cloves Garlic
  • 1/4 cup Fresh Parsley
  • 1 teaspoon Lemon Juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dried Basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dried Oregano
  • 2 tablespoons Honey
  • 2 tablespoons Water

Directions

  1. In a medium size mixing bowl add the black-eyed peas, bell pepper, red onion, garlic, and diced chiles. Stir to combine.
  2. In a food processor add the olive oil, vinegar, salt, garlic cloves, parsley, lemon juice, basil, oregano, honey, and water. Process until combined and herbs and garlic are incorporated throughout.
  3. Pour the dressing over the black-eyed peas. Add enough to coat the bean mixture. It's possible you may have a little dressing leftover.
  4. Cover and store in the refrigerator. Allow to marinate overnight and serve the next day.
  5. Serve with tortilla chips. 

Recommended

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

Magimix 4200XL Food Processor
Magimix 4200XL Food Processor

Magimix 5200XL Food Processor
Magimix 5200XL Food Processor

Breville Food Processor
Breville Food Processor

Continue reading at Food Fanatic