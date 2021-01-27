Terrifying video shows gunman holding baby, shooting at people before being killed by Phoenix police

Police in Arizona released a series of terrifying videos this week showing an unhinged gunman holding a baby in his arms while shooting at people near a Phoenix hotel where he was eventually killed by an officer earlier this month. In one of the clips, 37-year-old Paul Bolden could be seen pointing his weapon at random drivers as he ran into traffic right outside the hotel. Another video shows him beating the child’s mother before snatching the baby out of her arms.