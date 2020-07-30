Tennessee lawmaker used taxpayer money to fund lavish lifestyle, pay for wedding, honeymoon, divorce: feds

A Tennessee lawmaker is accused of stealing more than $600,000 in taxpayer money to fund a lavish lifestyle for herself and her family in a scheme that lasted several years and helped her pay for her wedding, honeymoon and even divorce fees, federal authorities said Wednesday. State Sen. Katrina Robinson, a first-term Democrat who represents a district in Shelby County, embezzled the money from federal grants that were donated to a healthcare education company she directs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Memphis.