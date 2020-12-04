December 4, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Tennessee inmate’s execution delayed, again, because of COVID
The Tennessee Supreme Court has delayed the execution of a convicted child killer for the second time because of coronavirus concerns. Byron Black, who was found guilty of murdering a woman and her two kids decades ago, was originally scheduled to be put to death on Oct. 8, but the high court moved the execution for April 2021 over concerns that the pandemic would limit his access to an attorney.