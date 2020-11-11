Tempur-Cloud mattress review

If there’s one thing you should consider spending a little extra on, it’s your mattress.

While cheap spring mattresses can be tempting, if you’re going to spend a third of your life on something, it should be an investment.

Tempur-Pedic’s Tempur-Cloud is a memory foam-like mattress that you can have delivered to your door. The company claims it strikes the perfect balance between soft and firm, and the moisture-wicking cover is meant to allow for breathability and airflow.

We upgraded from a budget mattress to a Tempur-Cloud. We wanted to find out: Does this doorstep-delivery mattress from Tempur-Pedic offer a comfortable and cool night’s sleep?

Tempur-Cloud delivery and setup

Delivery and setup were straightforward. We ordered the mattress online, and a few business days later it arrived on our front porch. The box was fairly heavy, but one person was able to haul it inside, and another was enlisted in helping bring it up the stairs.

After taking it out of the box, we removed the packaging and laid it out on the ground to self-inflate. The company claimed the mattress would be ready to sleep on within “minutes” — and while it took longer than that to expand to its full height, the overall setup was pretty speedy in comparison to other out-of-the-box mattress brands, which often require multiple days for complete inflation.

While the mattress did have a kind of chemical smell as it off-gassed (normal for home-delivered mattresses), the odor was completely gone within two to three days of setting it up.

Tempur-Cloud comfort

Tempur-Pedic uses its own formula to create a memory foam-like material meant to reduce motion transfer and minimize pressure points for deep, easy sleep. Supposedly, it’s the same pressure-relieving material originally developed by NASA to absorb the G-force of astronauts during shuttle launches. Whether that’s true or not, one thing is certain: This mattress is impressively comfortable.

Before getting the Tempur-Cloud, we were sleeping on a six-year-old, very cheap combination spring and foam mattress that was beginning to sag. In our experience, the difference between that mattress and the Tempur-Cloud was night and day.

The reduced motion transfer was one of the first things we noticed. On the old mattress, restless sleepers tended to disturb their partner throughout the night. With this mattress, that happened much less often, and sleepers sharing a bed with restless partners began getting longer stretches of deep, undisturbed sleep far more frequently.

Tempur-Cloud review

According to our sleep tracking metrics, our sleep improved quite a bit over our month-long testing period. Before we got the Tempur-Cloud, we were averaging about four and a half hours of sleep a night; that’s now up to about six hours a night on average — a marked and noticeable improvement.

Beyond that, the mattress has only gotten more comfortable since we got it. The moisture-wicking cover keeps the mattress cooler for longer than our previous mattress because it traps less body heat than other mattresses. This allows us to stay cooler on hot nights.

Tempur-Cloud for back and joint pain

In all, we found this mattress to be effective in easing general back and joint pain. For those of us with desk jobs, the Tempur-Cloud managed to cut out lower back and shoulder pain almost completely, making us feel much better throughout the course of a day. For a lifetime athlete with 20 years of performance-related shoulder pain, this mattress has alleviated their symptoms somewhat.

Tempur-Cloud for couples

True to its marketing, the Tempur-Cloud was a soft and supportive mattress that barely moved when bed partners shifted in their sleep. Light sleepers thought this was the mattresses’ best features. We were waking up less throughout the night as a result.

Tempur-Cloud cost

For those who are in the market for a luxury mattress, we think the Tempur-Cloud is worth the $1,999 price tag for a queen-size mattress.

Tempur-Pedic is a name brand mattress company that sells mattresses on the higher end of the industry average, and though the Tempur-Cloud is their most affordable option, it’s still relatively expensive compared to other all-foam doorstep delivery mattresses. In this case, what you’re paying for is the brand’s namesake foam, which we think is worthwhile — especially for those sharing a bed with a partner, those with back or joint pain, or those living in warm climates.

Tempur-Cloud pros

Tempur-Pedic’s memory foam technology is their bread and butter, and it’s not hard to see why. In our testing, the material provided above-average pressure relief and was able to minimize pressure points to such an extent that we felt noticeably more relief in our back, joints, and neck.

The mattress was excellent at contouring to our body shape in order to ensure good spinal alignment and was deftly able to limit motion transfer from one side of the bed to the other. On top of that, it released heat exceptionally well (a feature that’s rare in all-foam mattresses), making it ideal for hot sleepers or people who live in warm climates.

Finally, the Tempur-Cloud was extremely easy to receive and set up — it was delivered straight to our door and expanded to full size relatively quickly. We were able to sleep on it later that same week.

Tempur-Cloud cons

This mattress can feel pretty plush, and might even be too soft for stomach sleepers. The deep sink of the mattress material could lead to lower back problems over time, especially if the user is on the larger side (say, over 230 pounds).

Is the Tempur-Cloud worth it?

There's a saying that goes, “Buy a good bed and a good pair of shoes because if you're not in one, you're in the other.” If you’ve already got the shoes covered, we think the Tempur-Cloud is a good choice for the bed.

If all you’ve ever owned are cheap spring mattresses, you’ll be shocked at just how much good a quality mattress can do for your back, joints, and overall mood. We especially recommend the Tempur-Cloud for hot sleepers or people in warm climates — the foam does a great job at releasing heat instead of trapping it like other foam mattresses.

