Tempur-Breeze mattress review

Getting a good night's rest is more than just a matter of feeling refreshed when you wake up.

Studies show there's a positive correlation between sleeping well and increased productivity, successful weight loss, and even healthier skin.

That's why many consumers think of a mattress upgrade as a major investment in health and wellness. We're inclined to agree, which is why we decided to try the award-winning Tempur-Breeze, a model by one of the top names in luxury mattresses, to see if it delivers on its big promises.

If you're thinking about investing and are wondering if it's worth splurging on this top-of-the-line mattress, keep reading to check out our review.

Noteworthy features of the Tempur-Breeze

You're probably familiar with Tempur-Pedic, as the company is a leader in the sleep industry given its adaptive designs and features. The Tempur-Breeze builds upon the brand's best qualities, like pressure relief, motion cancellation, and cooling technology.

The Tempur-Breeze places a high focus on keeping you cool while you sleep, boosting airflow and breathability. It's made with high-density memory foam and infused with a material that's designed to absorb excess heat. The outer shell of the mattress is meant to pull heat away from your body and disperse it, to keep the bed -- and you -- comfortable and cool.

LUXEbreeze vs. PRObreeze models

There are two models of the Tempur-Breeze available: the PRObreeze and LUXEbreeze. The LUXEbreeze is the more expensive of the two, as it comes with an additional ventilated layer. This is supposed to increase airflow and provide a pressure point relief system.

Tempur-Pedic claims that the LUXEbreeze keeps your bed an average of eight degrees Fahrenheit cooler while the PRObreeze cools it about three degrees.

Delivery experience

All Tempur-Pedic orders include white-glove service. We found that scheduling the delivery was seamless, and 10 minutes before the mattress arrived, the team gave us a heads-up they were around the corner.

The box was well-packaged and clean, and the Tempur-Breeze appeared to be appropriately protected from dirt and debris in transit. The delivery team removes old mattresses, which we found to be a nice convenience.

Initial impression

Our team was floored when we saw the size of the Tempur-Breeze, as it's significantly taller (read: gigantic) compared to others. A box spring wasn't necessary, as the mattress loft is certainly high enough.

Sleep setup

To compare apples to apples, we set up the bed as we normally would with a regular mattress. Our primary sleep concerns before testing were overall coolness as well as the comfort of various sleeping positions. As far as bedding is concerned, we used regular cotton sheets (our favorite Percale Sheet Set from Parachute, to be exact), a duvet, and a light blanket.

The Tempur-Breeze provided a responsive cushioning experience, and we generally found that memory foam struck a balance between optimal firmness and softness. The cooling technology was distinct, not warm or stuffy even for a hot sleeper in a room with no AC.

For a quantitative analysis, we used a fitness tracker to compare sleep on a regular mattress to sleep on the Tempur-Breeze. These reports showed a consistent improvement in sleep quality with continued use of the Tempur-Breeze.

Pros

The Tempur-Breeze is plush with comfort and cooling technology, so it's a worthwhile investment for those who need a major boost in sleep quality -- and especially for those who experience night sweats.

The overall shopping experience was a positive one. It's easy to connect with Tempur-Pedic Sleep Experts for clarifications on mattress specifications. The delivery/disposal process is also accommodating with the customer-centric white-glove service.

Buying a bed online, especially one as expensive as the Tempur-Breeze (which runs between $3,499 and $8,398 depending on which model and size you choose), can be intimidating since you can't test it out first. Fortunately, Tempur-Pedic has a 90-day trial period during which you can try the mattress with no commitment. If it's not the bed for you, you can return it for a full refund minus the cost of shipping.

Cons

If you're used to sleeping on a regular mattress, you might be shocked at the sticker price for the Tempur-Breeze. The queen size PRObreeze costs $3,999, while the queen LUXEbreeze is $4,699. To put this in context, this is more than three times as expensive as other top-rated luxury mattresses. A queen Saatva Classic (one of our top picks) is $1,299, and a queen Puffy (another crowd favorite) is only $850.

While the loft of Tempur-Breeze mattresses is enough to forgo a box spring, keep in mind that using the mattress without a Tempur-Pedic foundation or base may void your manufacturer warranty. These are sold separately -- and can cost up to an extra couple thousand dollars.

The Tempur-Breeze has quite a large footprint, so if you're short on space, it might not be ideal for your bedroom. If you intend to move in the near future, its size and shape will be cumbersome to move, in which case you may need to hire professional movers to handle it.

Bottom line

Based on our assessment of the Tempur-Breeze mattress, it's a sizable investment that can be justified, if you have the funds and the space, given its near-immediate benefits.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.