For as long as there have been gyms, there have been people trying to figure out how to avoid them. Whether it's due to self-consciousness or high membership prices, many of us, at one time or another, have asked the same thing: Couldn't I just do this at home?

And though home exercise equipment has existed for some time, much of it has been big, ugly, or otherwise undesirable. The Tempo Studio claims to be none of these things.

At six feet tall and two feet wide, this full home gym is smaller than most bookshelves and was designed to be at home in a small apartment alongside midcentury modern furniture. It looks more or less like a cabinet with a built-in TV on which you can watch subscription workout classes. The bottom of the device contains equipment needed for workouts, and there are built-in 3D sensors that are supposed to alert you any time your form isn't right. Basically, the Tempo is meant to provide a full gym experience, classes included, at home.

But does it work as well as the company says it does? To find out, we tested the Tempo among former and current athletes in a home setting.

Tempo Studio review

As far as first impressions, we were struck by the look of the Tempo Studio as soon as we unboxed it. Somewhat amazingly, the Tempo does look sleek enough to feel at home in a minimal living room setup, just as the company claims. It's essentially a six-foot-tall triangle with a 42-inch screen and doors along the front that open to store all the machine's accessories. Overall, it's a well-designed home gym, great for those looking for an in-home, multi-use exercise machine that's attractive enough to live in rooms fancier than the garage.

What is the Tempo Studio?

The Tempo Studio offers a complete home gym experience in an elegant package that you'll feel comfortable keeping in your living room or family room. The machine comes with all the equipment you would need to work out with Tempo's virtual training sessions, which mimic typical gym fitness classes or personal trainer sessions. It claims to use a 3D motion capture system and advanced A.I. to give you feedback via an integrated touchscreen on your workouts as you do them, letting you know how you can improve your stance or movement in real-time.

Overall, we were impressed with the quality of the Tempo's various components. Here's a breakdown of each.

Tempo Studio touchscreen

The picture quality was clear, and the screen was responsive to touch even while sweaty. It was also easy to wipe down. While it sometimes misread dragging a finger up or down as a click, it didn't end up bothering us too much.

Tempo Studio weights

These were nice and clean-looking, and completely rubberized so there's no clanging noises when you put them away. Like the touchscreen, they were easy to clean.

Tempo Studio bar and dumbbell

These had minimal knurling, making them great for most of the classes but less ideal for heavier lifting. The collars (the crimps that keep the weights on) needed a few uses to be broken in, but after that, they worked perfectly.

Tempo Studio mat

The Tempo's included mat was made of a nice, heavy material, with texture and ample grip for mobility work. We found that we didn't slip during downward-facing dog, even with sweat dripping down our forearms. Still, we might recommend adding a second yoga mat underneath for added noise and vibration reduction during explosive movements and heavier weights.

Tempo Studio recovery roller

This component was also useful, with different patterns of knurling that let you hit different intensity levels based on how tight a muscle is. The half-size was great for single leg rolling, not so much for rolling out your whole back.

Tempo Studio classes

The Tempo Studio comes with a wide selection of classes -- some live, some on-demand. These include strength, HIIT, mobility, cardio, and recovery sessions. In the end, they were more or less comparable to in-person classes at the gym, with some advantages and some drawbacks.

We loved being able to pause the class and work at our own pace from time to time, without any of the self-consciousness it brings during in-person training. The instructors all had good personalities, and they offered clear and concise descriptions and examples of the exercises. The variety of classes was also great, allowing us to match our exercise with our own perceived energy -- for example, we'd do a basic mobility class after a long day at work, and a HIIT class (a favorite of ours) when we felt ready to go. If you're a competitive type, the leaderboards will likely give you the motivation needed to see your sessions through to the end.

Still, they're digital classes, and they're not perfect. While most of the instructors' directions were clear, sometimes they'd give instructions for the next exercise during a rest period, and we'd miss what they said (fortunately, the rewind and exercise illustration functions helped with this). As for the form feedback, it was consistently able to call us out when our form was off, but less consistent in its ability to tell us what exactly we were doing wrong.

Tempo Studio performance

One of the Tempo Studio's big selling points is its in-depth performance data. The machine goes beyond a simple heart rate tracker to include metrics on your reps per second and range of motion. We found this to be incredibly useful while working out.

The range of motion information helped us make sure we were hitting the right depth and working an equal amount on each rep, and the reps per second data helped us fall into the rhythm of the work. Other metrics like rep count and volume, displayed on the leaderboard during classes, offer a fun and simple way to get competitive during a completely remote workout session.

Tempo Studio features

If you're someone who benefits greatly from having a clearly delineated training program, the Tempo's training feature is an added bonus. The exercise programs offered on the Tempo were varied and clearly reminded us when the next class was and what we'd be doing. Going through the beginner training program, we felt it did a great job teaching the basics and providing a solid baseline for future training programs.

In terms of convenience, the Tempo is much more accessible than a regular workout at a gym. With limited setup and no commute, we found it was much easier to talk ourselves into getting regular exercise. And while sport-specific training isn't yet an option, the Tempo certainly provides an incredibly convenient way to supplement training at home for higher-level athletes.

Tempo Studio cost

At $1,995 (plus $39/month for classes), the Tempo Studio is an investment. But unless you're doing sport-specific training that requires an additional gym membership, it will almost certainly pay for itself within a couple of years.

Say you're paying around $40 a month for a gym membership, with two $40 classes per week. That comes out to around $200 a month or $2,400 annually -- just shy of what your first year with the Tempo Studio will run you. Every year after that, when all you're paying for are the classes, it'll cost less than $500. Assuming you stick with the Tempo Studio for at least a few years, you'll end up paying a fraction of what you'd be paying at a gym for personalized feedback that's similar to what you'd be getting from a trainer, plus more overall class options.

Obviously, it's not the same as a real gym, but for the average gym-goer who's mainly looking to stay healthy and potentially lose some weight, the Tempo is a good long-term investment in their health.

Tempo Studio pros

It's a convenient, intuitive way to work out at home. The 3D motion capture system works incredibly well and provides real-time data to make sure you're getting the most out of your workouts. The classes have a lot of variety to them and offer something for everyone.

Tempo Studio cons

The 3D sensors don't always let you know how to correct your form if you're doing something wrong.

Bottom line

The Tempo Studio is one of the best at-home workout machines we've come across. With an intuitive user interface, quality components, and a wide range of classes and offerings, it will fulfill the needs of most casual gym-goers. Unless you're doing sport-specific training that requires a more fine-tuned approach to your workouts, the Tempo will do everything you need it to, and look good doing it.

