Teen gunman Kyle Rittenhouse used coronavirus stimulus money to buy rifle used in Wisconsin shooting

The teenage gunman charged with killing two Wisconsin protesters this summer paid for the assault-style rifle used in the shooting with money he got from a taxpayer-funded stimulus program, he said in a jailhouse interview published Thursday. Kyle Rittenhouse, who is too young to legally carry a firearm in the state unless he is hunting, had an adult friend buy the Smith & Wesson M&P; 15 on his behalf just weeks before the Aug. 25 shooting, according to police.