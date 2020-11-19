ADAM ROGAN
Teen gunman Kyle Rittenhouse used coronavirus stimulus money to buy rifle used in Wisconsin shooting

November 19, 2020
Nelson Oliveira
ADAM ROGAN

The teenage gunman charged with killing two Wisconsin protesters this summer paid for the assault-style rifle used in the shooting with money he got from a taxpayer-funded stimulus program, he said in a jailhouse interview published Thursday. Kyle Rittenhouse, who is too young to legally carry a firearm in the state unless he is hunting, had an adult friend buy the Smith & Wesson M&P; 15 on his behalf just weeks before the Aug. 25 shooting, according to police.