A Teddy Bear Themed Baby Shower

Just a few weeks ago a client reached out to us looking for some help planning her sister’s baby shower. She had a venue in place and just needed some help with decor and food. Her theme? Teddy Bears! Could that be any cuter for a baby shower?!

Once we saw the space, we knew there were so many opportunities to play up the theme and color scheme. The party was held in the party room of her sister’s building which happened to be all blue’s and grey’s. The baby to be is a boy so it was too good to be true!