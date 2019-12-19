Tech gifts people will be happy to receive even if they're late

Holiday shopping in the internet age has become all about timelines -- getting gifts ordered in time, obsessing over tracking numbers to make sure stuff arrives promptly, and, of course, handling the frustration when packages don't arrive on schedule.

But the truth is, for a lot of people timing isn't all that important: a gift is a gift, and the right gift can make all the difference, even if it's a little late.

If you're behind on your holiday shopping, or you'd rather find the perfect gift instead of settling for one that will arrive faster, we've got you covered.

Here's our holiday guide to finding the best gadget to give, and if you act right now, they could arrive in time -- and, if not, who cares if it's a little late?

Sony XAVAX1000 Apple CarPlay Media Receiver: $248 at Amazon (was $299.99)

Car infotainment centers have been awkward and hard to use for years -- but Apple' has fixed that for iPhone owners with CarPlay, their platform for bringing iPhone apps to car touchscreens for safe and easy access. There are plenty of in-dash receivers that include CarPlay, but our favorite is made by Sony, because it's easy to connect and doesn't bother with proprietary apps like other manufacturers. The XAVAX1000 is their entry-level model, but there's nothing low-end about it: it's got support for Bluetooth and is simple to connect to your car's backup camera.

Mohu ReLeaf Indoor TV Antenna: $37.87 at Amazon (was $49.99)

If you're shopping for someone who loves TV but isn't a fan of cable, help them cut the cord with an over-the-air antenna. With an antenna, they can pick up local digital channels in HD -- all free of charge. We like Mohu because they pioneered the flat-style design, and the ReLeaf has the added bonus of being made from recycled materials. Stick it on a window, connect it to a TV, and they'll be enjoying local broadcasts almost instantly.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $364 at Amazon

If you know someone who hasn't gotten in on the fun of Nintendo's latest gaming console, it's time to fix that for them! The Switch has become Nintendo's best-selling gaming system ever, and it's easy to see why: you can play dozens of your favorite franchises (from Mario to Zelda) on your TV, or you can use it as a portable gaming device and take its 7-inch screen anywhere. This holiday bundle includes Mario Kart 8, the latest entry in the gaming series that practically defined multiplayer racing. Relive classics like Tetris, or enjoy cutting-edge titles like Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- it's all on the Switch!

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds: $49.99 at Amazon

Meet the newest trend in headphones: "truly wireless" earbuds that don't need any connecting wires, so they're super portable and ultra-convenient. Most truly wireless earbuds are pretty pricey -- for example, Apple's AirPods Pro retail for $250 -- but Anker's strike the perfect balance between price and quality. They've got solid bass, so your music will sound amazing, and they're super easy to pair with any smartphone. If you've got an audiophile in your life or you just need a good set of Bluetooth headphones for yourself, this is the pair to get.

Instant Pot Duo 80: $99 at Amazon (was $139.95)

We love Instant Pots because they hit the sweet spot between slow cookers and microwaves -- they make it easy to cook delicious meals that taste like they just came out of the oven in a matter of minutes. The Instant Pot Duo 80 is their mid-level model, which features an 8-quart pot so you can make dinner for two, whether you're into elaborate meals like pot roast or straightforward comfort food like chili. If you're shopping for someone who loves to eat but hates to cook, the Instant Pot may just become their new best friend.

Roku Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Player: $69 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Not all streaming boxes are the same; while the Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV are built to get you to buy content, Roku's streaming devices prioritize connecting you to the subscriptions you already pay for. The Roku Ultra is their MVP: It supports 4K HDR for the best video quality available and even comes with a pair of premium headphones (which are perfect for connecting to the included remote and enjoying private listening). If you're looking for a streaming box that's ultra-powerful and ultra-affordable, the Roku Ultra is your best bet.

Belkin 3-Outlet Wall Mount Surge Protector with USB Charging Ports: $15.99 at Amazon (was $24.99)

If there's one thing every tech fan needs more of, it's power outlets and USB charging ports. We love Belkin's all-in-one solution that plugs into any standard outlet and offers more of both -- but what we especially love is that this one comes with a smartphone cradle, so you can rest your phone and still see the screen while it's charging. Pick up one as a gift -- or for yourself -- all at the price of a stocking stuffer.

EUASOO 10-in-1 USB-C Hub: $59.99 at Amazon (was $89.99)

Modern laptops have fewer ports than they used to; in fact, some only have USB-C ports, so they're built with the expectation that you'll buy a hub separately to connect other devices. If you're shopping for someone with a newer laptop, a USB-C hub is the perfect gift: It takes one port and turns it into many, so you can connect anything from a 4K monitor to a micro SD card. We're big fans of the EUASOO USB-C hub because it brings so much to the table. It includes multi-monitor support, old school USB ports, and even a gigabit ethernet port. Similarly equipped models can go for more than $100, so this is a steal -- one that's sure to be appreciated.

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant: $49.99 at Amazon (was $53)

While a nightstand clock might not seem like the most exciting gift, the Lenovo Smart Clock is a game-changer because it's got Google Assistant built-in. You can ask for anything just by saying, "OK, Google," including streaming music from the built-in speaker. Our favorite part, however, is the low-lit screen: It's entirely visible without being bright, so you can keep it nearby when you're sleeping without having to worry about being woken up. The speaker is surprisingly good, so you might just want to pick up one for yourself, too.

Yootech Wireless Charger (2 Pack): $28.99 at Amazon

Most newer smartphones support wireless charging -- which is an incredible convenience that saves you from the headache of having to keep track of where your charging cables are. And while there are a lot of wireless charging solutions out there, we recommend sticking with a wireless charging stand so you can still see your phone's screen while it's charging. If you're shopping for someone who hates messy wires as much as we do, check out the Yootech Wireless Charger. It's super simple to set up, supports 10W charging, and in this case, comes in a two-pack, so you can gift one and keep the other for yourself.

WiRoTech 6' Braided HDMI Cable: $19.99 at Amazon

It's easy to forget that anything you plan on connecting to your TV will require an HDMI cable to transfer audio and video. If you're shopping for anyone who's into streaming video or gaming, pick up WiRoTech's braided cable -- the braided cloth helps protect the inner wires from damage and interference, and as a bonus, it's white, so it's much more likely to blend in.

