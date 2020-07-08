July 8, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Tech CEO caught on video hurling racist insults at Asian family apologizes for ‘appalling behavior’
A California tech CEO who was caught on video shouting racist insults at an Asian family over the weekend issued an apology late Tuesday after the jarring footage went viral. “My behavior in the video is appalling. This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments,” Michael Lofthouse said in a statement to a local ABC affiliate.