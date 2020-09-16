Spencer Platt
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Teachers union sues Cuomo over school aid cuts, claim governor’s spending power is unconstitutional

September 16, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Denis Slattery
Spencer Platt

“Time is up,” New York State United Teachers president Andy Pallotta said.