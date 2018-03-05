This Couple Took the Cutest Wedding Photos Inside a Target in Miami

Getting married in supermarkets and restaurants is all the rage these days. One organic food-loving couple recently tied the knot at a Whole Foods in North Carolina exactly one year after the groom popped the question in the store’s flower department in New York City. Now, the trend continues with another pair who took their wedding photos at a Target in Miami.

Michael Delvalle and Isabella Sablan met in 2009 while working at the SoCal-inspired clothing store Hollister. As their relationship grew, the two frequented a local Target two to three times a week. Eventually, they made a joke of photographing stray cups at the retailer and uploading them to humorous Instagram “Cups of Target” — a parody of hit series “Humans of New York.”

Delvalle, now a creative and marketing director, says the retailer holds a special place in the couple’s hearts.



Evan Rich Photography



“We would often have dates just walking down the aisles looking for stuff we don't even need,” the 27-year-old told The Daily Meal. “As our relationship continued to grow, so did our fondness of going to Target, so when it came time to decide where to take our wedding photos, we knew it had to be somewhere special for both of us, and naturally our first instinct was Target.”



Evan Rich Photography



So two hours before the duo espoused on January 26, they took their photographer, Evan Rich, over to a Target in North Miami. Inside, the lovebirds kissed among shopping carts, walked the aisles hand-in-hand, and posed with greeting cards, DiGiorno pizzas, sunglasses, toys, slushies, home décor, and popcorn.

“We certainly had some onlookers, most of whom just congratulated us,” Delvalle said.



Evan Rich Photography



After the fun photoshoot, he and Sablan, who works as a clinical dietician, eloped at 4 p.m. inside the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens at an intimate ceremony with eight loved ones. Sablan’s best friend, Vicki Asbury, was ordained for the special occasion to help marry her gal pal.



Evan Rich Photography



As for the reception, that’s still to be determined. The newlyweds were too eager to get going on their mini-honeymoon in Clearwater, Florida. A true honeymoon is still in the works. Delvalle says he and his wife are saving up for a trip to the Maldives or a weeklong cruise.

