Tally review

Managing debt is stressful. It means paying off interest, keeping track of ongoing payment due dates, and navigating financial jargon.

Tally is an app that claims to aid with debt management, and the company markets itself as a service that will help you reduce your credit card debt, make payments easier, and save money in the long term.

We were curious about whether Tally's claims were true, so we took a look at the brand's promises, then we put the service to the test to manage debt on multiple credit cards to see if the app was user-friendly and if the service could really save us money.

Here's what you need to know about Tally before you sign up for the service.

What is Tally and what does it do?

Tally is an app that markets itself as a service that offers a combination of debt consolidation and personal-finance oversight. The app aims to be a stepping stone toward better decision-making when it comes to spending and managing credit card debt.

The company helps users track and minimize debt, using algorithms to figure out when to pay multiple cards and which credit card balance to pay off first. The service is able to do this by extending eligible users a line of credit that it then uses to make payments on existing credit card balances.

Rather than paying several credit cards with multiple payment dates, you pay them all together with a single monthly payment to Tally, which is meant to make it less likely for you to miss payments. But there's no need to write a check to Tally because the app links to your bank account for automatic debit.

Tally says that with their app, you will no longer need to worry about late fees that can add up and accrue interest, as the service tracks the payment dates and APR of your cards to pay them on time without accruing additional interest.

The company also claims an average lifetime savings of $5,300 for its users. (So far, our testers have averaged about $100 a year on interest assessments with Tally. Users also save more by avoiding fees.)

Are you eligible for Tally?

Be prepared to be asked a lot of questions by Tally while signing up. In testing, we found the setup process to be probing and intensive, but despite that, it doesn't take as long as you'd think. It also should be expected as you are entering into an ongoing financial agreement with the company.

Tally starts by asking for some basic information and then runs a soft credit check, which will not negatively affect your credit score.

It should be noted that the litany of questions isn't simply used to set up your account. They're primarily used to determine your eligibility. If your credit score is low or you have too much debt, you might not be approved to use Tally.

If you're approved, the next step is to scan your credit cards with your smartphone camera or manually type in their information. You'll also need to add your banking information to the app for automatic debit.

Besides credit-based eligibility, you might not be able to use Tally simply because the credit cards you use aren't part of their program. Unfortunately, Tally doesn't support those who have USAA or Capital One accounts at this time, though it accepts most other major credit cards.

How Tally works

Once you're approved for Tally, you can use their line of credit to start chipping away at payments for multiple credit cards. Since each credit card carries different balances and interest rates (or APRs) -- which can be difficult to manage individually -- Tally identifies a payment plan that is designed to save you money by paying off high ARP cards first.

Based on an assessment of your debt and financial standing, Tally generates a credit line and APR for you. The APR will be less than what you're currently paying on your credit cards.

Tally uses the line of credit to allocate a large initial payment to the credit card with the highest APR. Tally then handles subsequent payments to cards with outstanding balances, ensuring they're paid on time in the correct amount. The total monthly payment to Tally covers your credit card minimums, interest based on your APR, and one percent of the amount owed to Tally.

Basically, you pay Tally a set amount each month with your new APR -- and they distribute payments to your credit cards accordingly.

Does Tally really help you save money?

Tally extended a $5,000 line of credit at 11 percent APR to one of our testers, who was carrying $8,000 in debt across two credit cards.

Tally then applied the entire $5,000 credit line to the card with the larger balance and higher APR, which reduces the amount they'll pay on the debt long-term.

Going forward, they'll make a single payment to Tally for all their credit card debts. Payment is distributed toward the debt Tally absorbed, plus the outstanding balance not covered by the line of credit.

To summarize -- using Tally is saving our testers money in the long run, as they went from paying interest rates in the teens to paying 11 percent interest on most of their debt. The app is also streamlining their two monthly payments into one, so they just have to navigate the Tally app, which makes sure all payments are made on time, minimizing fees and penalties.

The Tally app user experience

We've found that Tally is a fairly user-friendly app, as the menus are relatively easy to navigate and animations articulate information in a palatable way.

The Tally debt management experience

In our experience, Tally makes debt feel more manageable, both through the streamlined process and by centralizing financial information. While it does a fair amount of administrative work, the onus is still on the user in terms of improving spending choices and behaviors.

We found that Tally encourages users to pay off their debt sooner. The app adapts to your spending behavior to generate estimated pay-off dates. You can run various scenarios in Tally to see what it takes to "speed up" pay-off dates, such as changing your spending habits or contributing more to your monthly Tally payment, which can help you make informed financial decisions.

Total savings with Tally

Overall, Tally has saved one of our testers about $200 in interest in the two years they've been using the app. They also reported feeling more supported in their financial decision making. Without Tally, overspending without tracking balances was more likely, as well as late payment fees.

More than anything, Tally offers consistency and a gentle nudge in the right direction to maximize the benefits of successful debt management.

Pros

Tally is as user-friendly as money management apps get. Transparency keeps financial information accessible and organized. It also displays pay-off dates so the goal of becoming debt-free feels more manageable and attainable.

Tally also offers a high level of data security, which is necessary in an app that handles such sensitive information. In addition to using SSL encrpytion, Tally doesn't store bank login information, plus the company states they won't share or sell data without your permission.

Cons

While many major credit cards participate with Tally, two of ours -- USAA and Capital One -- weren't part of that list.

Also, the barrier to entry for Tally is relatively high. The service requires a minimum FICO credit score of 660.

It also isn't available in every state.

Bottom line

Tally is ideal for those new to managing personal finances, such as young adults who are earlier in the process of building good credit habits. Tally can also benefit individuals in the process of debt counseling and credit repair.

Tally earns high marks for its organization and ease of use, and it emerges as an encouraging, empowering tool for debt management. While there are certainly other options outside of Tally, we found it to be a helpful way to manage personal finances and take control of debt.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.