June 16, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Tallahassee police piece together two murder victims’ last hours
Tallahassee Police
As police worked to piece together the last hours of two women allegedly murdered by the same man, more details emerged on Tuesday. Aaron Glee Jr., the suspect in the killings of 75-year-old Virginia Sims and 19-year-old Oluwatoyin Salau, already had assault charges pending from a previous arrest when he allegedly took the lives of the women whose bodies were found on his property.