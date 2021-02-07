Sustainable skincare products you should try for dry skin

Best sustainable skincare for dry skin

Between the arrival of the cold winter months and the constant handwashing we’ve all been doing lately, you might find yourself with some especially dry, cracked skin these days. Drug stores and beauty brands offer thousands of lotions, creams, ointments and body butters, but finding a sustainable moisturizer can be somewhat challenging.

When you just want to quench your dry skin, it can be easy to grab the first thing you see in the moisturizer aisle and hope it works. But if you feel a sense of responsibility to go green and want a cruelty-free, nontoxic moisturizer, parsing the often confusing world of sustainable beauty might be overwhelming.

What does sustainable mean when it comes to skincare products?

By law, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not need to approve cosmetic products and ingredients before they hit shelves. This allows many beauty brands to make false claims on their packaging about being clean, eco-friendly, natural, and/or organic, a practice known as “greenwashing.”

The terms that actually indicate a sustainable product are cruelty-free, vegan, nontoxic, and palm oil free. Here’s what each one means:

Cruelty free: Look for certification from Leaping Bunny, which won’t deem a product cruelty-free if they test on animals or in China. Eminence Organic Skin Care offers a moisture balm for face and body and a hand cream that received Leaping Bunny’s seal of approval and are also USDA certified organic, meaning they use at least 95% organic ingredients.

Vegan: Certified vegan products, like those from Pacifica, which carries a CBD Everything Balm, Hydration Lock Face Cream, and Oil-Free Cream for hydration, do not contain animal products, animal byproducts, or animal-derived GMOs and have not been tested on animals.

Nontoxic: These products don’t contain GMOs, manufactured herbicides, artificial fertilizers, preservatives, parabens, or any other toxic ingredients. Third parties like Made Safe and EWG certify products such as Follain Moisturizer as nontoxic based on their own criteria. USDA Organic does not allow GMO Ingredients either.

Palm oil free: More than half of all packaged products consumed by Americans contain palm oil, and its production contributes to air pollution, climate change, and the destruction of rainforests. Palm oil harvesting also leaves countless species dead or displaced from their homes. Certified Palm Oil Free labeling from the International Palm Oil Free Certification Trademark program or the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) Trademark confirms whether products contain zero palm oil.

When checking labels, look out for sneaky alternate names for palm oil, including vegetable oil, vegetable fat, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm fruit oil, palmate, palmitate, palmolein, glyceryl, stearate, stearic acid, elaeis guineensis, palmitic acid, palm stearin, palmitoyl oxo stearamide, palmitoyl tetrapeptide-3, sodium laureth sulfate, sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium kernelate, sodium palm kernelate, sodium lauroyl lactylate/sulphate, hydrated Palm Glycerides, ethyl palmitate, octyl palmitate, and palmityl alcohol.

Finding a sustainable skincare brand

Where a brand sources its ingredients and packaging, how it handles resource and waste management, and if it prioritizes charitable endeavors can play into whether consumers find a company sustainable.

Japanese beauty–inspired brand Tatcha, for example, helps support equal access to education for underserved children around the world with all full-size purchases, including its moisturizing Silk Cream and fragrance-free Indigo Cream Soothing Skin Protectant.

Cruelty-free and nontoxic brand 100% Pure, which boasts a hydrating Whipped Body Balm and Nourishing Body Cream, features recyclable product housing through its in-store recycling program and curbside recycling bins.

While most products won’t check all of the boxes, making an effort to seek products that align with a consumer’s social conscience marks a step in the right direction.

Ingredients that combat dry skin

To tackle dryness, seek out ointments or creams that contain a combination of dimethicone, jojoba oil, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, lactic acid, lanolin, mineral oil, petrolatum, and shea butter. And opt for fragrance-free products, such as Boscia Cactus Water Moisturizer and REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Global Protection Day Cream, to avoid irritating dry skin further. Be aware, though, that "unscented” does not mean “fragrance free” — unscented products can contain chemicals that neutralize or hide the odors of other ingredients.

Always apply moisturizers after drying skin, both following a shower and washing one’s face or hands, in order to lock existing moisture into one’s skin. Gels including Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer, Murad's cruelty-free Nutrient-Charged Water Gel and Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream, which is also cruelty-free, nontoxic and vegan, go on light and dry more quickly than thick creams. These moisturizers will also transition nicely into the warmer months when users might welcome a more cooling touch.

For someone who does want that slathered, buttery feeling from a thick moisturizer, try Bliss’s cruelty-free and vegan Lemon & Sage Body Butter, one of The Body Shop’s organic, GMO-free body butters, or Tula’s cruelty-free 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream.

